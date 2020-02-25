Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Smek for President!
In this much anticipated sequel to The True Meaning of Smekday, Tip and J.Lo are back for another hilarious intergalactic adventure. And this time (and last time, and maybe next time), they want to make things right with the Boov. After Tip and J.Lo banished the Gorg from Earth in a scheme involving the cloning of many, many cats, the pair is notorious???but not for their heroics. Instead, human Dan Landry has taken credit for conquering the Gorg, and the Boov blame J.Lo for ruining their colonization of the planet. Determined to clear his name, J.Lo and Tip pack into Slushious, a Chevy that J.Lo has engineered into a fairly operational spaceship, and head to New Boovworld, the aliens’ new home on one of Saturn’s moons. But their welcome isn’t quite as warm as Tip and J.Lo would have liked. J.Lo is dubbed Public Enemy Number One, and Captain Smek knows that capturing the alien is the only way he’ll stand a chance in the Boovs’ first-ever presidential election. With the help of a friendly flying billboard named Bill, a journey through various garbage chutes, a bit of time travel, and a slew of hilarious Boovish accents, Tip and J.Lo must fight to set the record straight???and return home in once piece.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Light political satire mixes with action, death rays, and time travel, making this book a smart, fun ride."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR THE TRUE MEANING OF SMEKDAY
* "First-time novelist Rex has written an imaginative, wacky, hilarious sci-fi story that will appeal to fans of Eoin Colfer and Jon Scieszka. Lively cartoon-paneled illustrations are interspersed throughout and add to the fun. This is a fast-paced adventure with a whip-smart protagonist, a lovable and resourceful extraterrestrial, and plenty of social commentary."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "[P]lenty of gleeful ridiculousness adorns this outing, which is illustrated with Rex's own fanciful comics...This sequel shares the strengths of its predecessor: the loving friendship between Tip and J.Lo, the respect for the absurd, and the social consciences of the teen protagonist and her ET BFF."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Definitely funny and slyly subversive."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"Rex's Mad magazine style artwork-realistic enough to drive home the humor and full of clever touches-is the perfect choice for Barnett's high-concept debut."—Publishers Weekly
"This meta-picture book offers plenty of sly giggles (and knows it)."—Kirkus Reviews
"[C]hildren will find a meaningful exposition of just what goes into a successful picture book, and how author, illustrator, and character must collaborate and compromise."—Booklist
"[R]at-a-tat dialogue and fresh visuals should keep it at the top of the bedtime pile."—Publishers Weekly
* "[A]n elaborate prank on the picture-book genre, and it comes together in playful harmony."—School Library Journal, starred review
"Children will love this tribute to their imaginings, and adults will appreciate the reminder that until you are taught otherwise, the Moon really can follow you all the way home."—School Library Journal
"Rex's beautifully drafted nighttime paintings, done with courtroomlike objectivity, are just right for the absentminded alienation of dreams."—Publishers Weekly
* "This mashup of the ordinary and the far-out, of a little neighborhood and a giant, glowing orb from outer space, thrills."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"The sometimes-rhyming text is lavish in its simplicity, and Rex's paintings hit the same tone with their impressionistic brushwork and fine attention to detail."—Bulletin of the Center for Children?s Books
"Although it's a book for children, adults will find this page turner, really a satire about the conquering of foreign cultures, entertaining as well. Its pacing and cadence make it a perfect story for reading aloud, and it's almost impossible to resist sharing great lines with people nearby."—Lisa von Drasek for The New York Times
"Adam Rex has created a book that is so snappy and fun and angst-giddy that you really can't put it down, because to do so would mean going back to the harsh-world reality in which you live and almost die. But reading a book this captivating is always worth the risk of being abducted by aliens with weak immune systems."—Jack Gantos, author of 2012 Newbery Medal winner Dead End in Norvelt
"The humor in this story is undeniably unique...the first half of the book is an entirely funny road trip of the Kerouac-meets-E.T. variety "—Kirkus Reviews
"This is a truly wonderful book about what happens when a girl named Gratuity and a cat named Pig join forces with an alien named J.Lo to try to save the world from another group of aliens who . . . Okay, it gets complicated. But trust me: it never stops being funny."—Dave Barry
"Who knew the end of the world could be so hilarious? Rex's high-octane fantasy could fairly be called an apocalyptic comedy."—Publishers Weekly
"[G]uaranteed to tickle the middle-school funny bone."—Booklist
"Rex packs his sequel with loads of action and a steady spotlight on friendship; plus, he adds witty send-ups of political elections, time travel, and even sports rules (again using cartoon panels to good effect). And his humor is, as it was in Smekday, laugh-out-loud funny."—The Horn Book