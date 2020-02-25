Smek for President!

"Light political satire mixes with action, death rays, and time travel, making this book a smart, fun ride."—Booklist

* "First-time novelist Rex has written an imaginative, wacky, hilarious sci-fi story that will appeal to fans of Eoin Colfer and Jon Scieszka. Lively cartoon-paneled illustrations are interspersed throughout and add to the fun. This is a fast-paced adventure with a whip-smart protagonist, a lovable and resourceful extraterrestrial, and plenty of social commentary."—School Library Journal, starred review

* "[P]lenty of gleeful ridiculousness adorns this outing, which is illustrated with Rex's own fanciful comics...This sequel shares the strengths of its predecessor: the loving friendship between Tip and J.Lo, the respect for the absurd, and the social consciences of the teen protagonist and her ET BFF."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

* "Definitely funny and slyly subversive."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

"Rex's Mad magazine style artwork-realistic enough to drive home the humor and full of clever touches-is the perfect choice for Barnett's high-concept debut."—Publishers Weekly

"This meta-picture book offers plenty of sly giggles (and knows it)."—Kirkus Reviews

"[C]hildren will find a meaningful exposition of just what goes into a successful picture book, and how author, illustrator, and character must collaborate and compromise."—Booklist

"[R]at-a-tat dialogue and fresh visuals should keep it at the top of the bedtime pile."—Publishers Weekly

* "[A]n elaborate prank on the picture-book genre, and it comes together in playful harmony."—School Library Journal, starred review

"Children will love this tribute to their imaginings, and adults will appreciate the reminder that until you are taught otherwise, the Moon really can follow you all the way home."—School Library Journal

"Rex's beautifully drafted nighttime paintings, done with courtroomlike objectivity, are just right for the absentminded alienation of dreams."—Publishers Weekly

* "This mashup of the ordinary and the far-out, of a little neighborhood and a giant, glowing orb from outer space, thrills."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

"The sometimes-rhyming text is lavish in its simplicity, and Rex's paintings hit the same tone with their impressionistic brushwork and fine attention to detail."—Bulletin of the Center for Children?s Books

"Although it's a book for children, adults will find this page turner, really a satire about the conquering of foreign cultures, entertaining as well. Its pacing and cadence make it a perfect story for reading aloud, and it's almost impossible to resist sharing great lines with people nearby."—Lisa von Drasek for The New York Times

"Adam Rex has created a book that is so snappy and fun and angst-giddy that you really can't put it down, because to do so would mean going back to the harsh-world reality in which you live and almost die. But reading a book this captivating is always worth the risk of being abducted by aliens with weak immune systems."—Jack Gantos, author of 2012 Newbery Medal winner Dead End in Norvelt

"The humor in this story is undeniably unique...the first half of the book is an entirely funny road trip of the Kerouac-meets-E.T. variety "—Kirkus Reviews

"This is a truly wonderful book about what happens when a girl named Gratuity and a cat named Pig join forces with an alien named J.Lo to try to save the world from another group of aliens who . . . Okay, it gets complicated. But trust me: it never stops being funny."—Dave Barry

"Who knew the end of the world could be so hilarious? Rex's high-octane fantasy could fairly be called an apocalyptic comedy."—Publishers Weekly

"[G]uaranteed to tickle the middle-school funny bone."—Booklist