Bananagrams! The Official Book
Bananagrams! The Official Book

575 Appealing Word Challenges That Will Drive You Bananas!

Created by Abe and Rena Nathanson

by Puzzles by Joe Edley

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Sep 13, 2009

Page Count

282 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9780761156352

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Addictive Fun for Word Puzzlers!
The beloved Game of the Year winner, in puzzle book form. Filled with 575 puzzles, Bananagrams! The Official Book takes the anagram to new brain-twisting levels. In fact, four levels―Easy to Extra Hard―spread across seven clever puzzle types, from Banana Splits (solve letter substitution scrambles in rapid-fire fashion), to Banana Leaves (a progressive search for four-, five-, six-, and seven-letter words that will challenge you for hours, to Banana Filling―what happens when you add a "K"?; and more..

Even if you've never dipped your hand into the Bananagrams pouch, the book stands on its own with hours of challenging play. Plus, there are glossaries; special strategies for Bananagrams: The Game; a list of "Weords"―weird words that are cool to play; two- and three-letter words to take your game to the next level; fun banana facts; and, of course, an answer key. Written by the only three-time National Scrabble Champion, Joe Edley. Wordle fans, crossword solvers, and other word puzzlers will go bananas for these games!

