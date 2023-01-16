Free shipping on orders $35+
Bananagrams! The Official Book
575 Appealing Word Challenges That Will Drive You Bananas!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2009. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Addictive Fun for Word Puzzlers!
The beloved Game of the Year winner, in puzzle book form. Filled with 575 puzzles, Bananagrams! The Official Book takes the anagram to new brain-twisting levels. In fact, four levels―Easy to Extra Hard―spread across seven clever puzzle types, from Banana Splits (solve letter substitution scrambles in rapid-fire fashion), to Banana Leaves (a progressive search for four-, five-, six-, and seven-letter words that will challenge you for hours, to Banana Filling―what happens when you add a "K"?; and more..
Even if you've never dipped your hand into the Bananagrams pouch, the book stands on its own with hours of challenging play. Plus, there are glossaries; special strategies for Bananagrams: The Game; a list of "Weords"―weird words that are cool to play; two- and three-letter words to take your game to the next level; fun banana facts; and, of course, an answer key. Written by the only three-time National Scrabble Champion, Joe Edley. Wordle fans, crossword solvers, and other word puzzlers will go bananas for these games!
