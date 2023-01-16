Addictive Fun for Word Puzzlers!

The beloved Game of the Year winner, in puzzle book form. Filled with 575 puzzles, Bananagrams! The Official Book takes the anagram to new brain-twisting levels. In fact, four levels―Easy to Extra Hard―spread across seven clever puzzle types, from Banana Splits (solve letter substitution scrambles in rapid-fire fashion), to Banana Leaves (a progressive search for four-, five-, six-, and seven-letter words that will challenge you for hours, to Banana Filling―what happens when you add a "K"?; and more..



Even if you've never dipped your hand into the Bananagrams pouch, the book stands on its own with hours of challenging play. Plus, there are glossaries; special strategies for Bananagrams: The Game; a list of "Weords"―weird words that are cool to play; two- and three-letter words to take your game to the next level; fun banana facts; and, of course, an answer key. Written by the only three-time National Scrabble Champion, Joe Edley. Wordle fans, crossword solvers, and other word puzzlers will go bananas for these games!