A New Deal for Cancer

In 1971, Richard Nixon signed into law a revelatory new program dedicated to cancer research and prevention. This legislation was an amendment to the Public Health Service Act of 1944 and represented the U.S. commitment to what President Nixon described as the "war on cancer," which had become the nation's second leading cause of death by 1970. Fifty years later, the leading experts have come together to reflect on how far this legislation has gone, its successes, failures and the road still ahead.

Edited by Abbe Gluck, Professor of Law and Faculty Director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy, and Dr. Charles Fuchs, Director of Yale Cancer Center, these essays span the various implications of cancer on American society; from groundbreaking research, important policies, law, philanthropy and more. With an introduction by Siddartha Mukherjee, other notable contributors include

Ezekiel Emanuel, Matthew Nygun, Greg Simon and more.