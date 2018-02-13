How can America’s healthcare system be transformed to provide consistently higher-quality and lower-cost care? Nothing else in healthcare matters more.





Prescription for the Future identifies some standout medical organizations that have achieved higher-quality, more patient-focused, and lower-cost care, and from their examples distills twelve transformational practices that could transform the entire healthcare sector.





Ezekiel J. Emanuel looks at individual physician practices and organizations who are already successfully driving change, and the specific practices they have instituted. They are not the titans everyone seems to know and assume to be the “best”; instead, Emanuel has chosen a select group–from small physician offices to large multi-specialty group practices, accountable care organizations, and even for-profit companies–that are genuinely transforming care.





Prescription for the Future shines a bright diagnostic light on the state of American healthcare and provides invaluable insights for healthcare workers, investors, and patients. The book gives all of us the tools to recognize the places that will deliver high-quality, effective care when we need it.