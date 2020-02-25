Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Papillon Goes to the Vet
Papillon, the kitty so fluffy he floats, is back! Only this time, he’s grounded. Literally.Read More
Weighed down after swallowing a toy and beset with hiccups, Papillon is miserable! Miss Tilly takes him to the vet, but will he ever float again?
PRAISE FOR THE VERY FLUFFY KITTY, PAPILLON
"Kang's atmospheric illustrations, chic patterning, and downright lovable characters will have readers giggling, grinning, and repeating."—Booklist
*"[A]n irresistible tale of an independent kitty who discovers home is best (especially when shared with a friend). . . . Puffy Papillon's the most charming puss to pop up in years!"—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"[An] effervescent debut. . . . Kang's a talent to watch."—Publishers Weekly
"The mixed-media illustrations are whimsical, colorful, and expressive. . . . The large, clear font makes this title accessible to newer readers. . . . A fun choice for storytime."—School Library Journal
