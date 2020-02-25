Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Papillon Goes to the Vet

Papillon, the kitty so fluffy he floats, is back! Only this time, he’s grounded. Literally.
Weighed down after swallowing a toy and beset with hiccups, Papillon is miserable! Miss Tilly takes him to the vet, but will he ever float again?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Cats

On Sale: September 4th 2017

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368013055

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Kang's atmospheric illustrations, chic patterning, and downright lovable characters will have readers giggling, grinning, and repeating."—Booklist
*"[A]n irresistible tale of an independent kitty who discovers home is best (especially when shared with a friend). . . . Puffy Papillon's the most charming puss to pop up in years!"—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"[An] effervescent debut. . . . Kang's a talent to watch."—Publishers Weekly
"The mixed-media illustrations are whimsical, colorful, and expressive. . . . The large, clear font makes this title accessible to newer readers. . . . A fun choice for storytime."—School Library Journal
