The Current, Episode 40: One Year After George Floyd’s Murder
Episode Summary: This week on The Current: Authors Maya Rao, Keith Boykin and Radley Balko join Clive Priddle of PublicAffairs for a powerful discussion on how far the nation has come and what we’ve learned one year after the murder of George Floyd.
Episode Air Date: May 25, 2021
Length: 44:55
About the Books:
Great American Outpost
by Maya Rao
A surreal, lyrical work of narrative nonfiction that portrays how the largest domestic oil discovery in half a century transformed a forgotten corner of the American West into a crucible of breakneck capitalism.
Race Against Time
by Keith Boykin
After a deadly pandemic, shocking incidents of police brutality, a racial justice crisis, and the fall of a dangerous demagogue, America remains more divided than at any time in decades. At the heart of this national crisis is the fear of a darkening America—a country in which there is no longer a predominant white majority.
With the familiarity of personal experience and the acuity of historical insight, Boykin urges us to fight racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia, and save the union, not just by making Black lives matter, but by making Black lives equal.
Rise of the Warrior Cop
by Radley Balko
This groundbreaking history of how American police forces have been militarized is now revised and updated. Newly added material brings the story through 2020, including analysis of the Ferguson protests, the Obama and Trump administrations, and the George Floyd protests.