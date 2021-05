Sarah Knight, author of The No Fucks Given Guides, joins Clive Priddle, VP, Publisher of PublicAffairs for an episode of our author interview series The Current. Knight discusses her book How to Not Give a F*ck at Christmas and forming new traditions to conserve your joy and dispense with your annoy during a holiday season that’s unlike any other.

