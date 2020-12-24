The Current, Episode 20: Devlin Barrett
Devlin Barrett is a reporter with the Washington Post and author of OCTOBER SURPRISE, a new book published by PublicAffairs. Barrett speaks to Clive Priddle, VP, publisher of PublicAffairs about the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails and its impact on the 2016 presidential election outcome.
October Surprise
by Devlin Barrett
The 2016 Election, which altered American political history, was not decided by the Russians or in Ukraine or by Steve Bannon. The event that broke Hillary's blue wall in the Midwest and swung Florida and North Carolina was an October Surprise, and it was wholly a product of the leadership of the FBI. This is the inside story by the reporter closest to its center.
October Surprise is a pulsating narrative of an agency seized with righteous certainty that waded into the most important political moment in the life of the nation, and has no idea how to back out with dignity. So it doggedly stands its ground, compounding its error. In a momentous display of self-preservation, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and key Justice Department officials decide to protect their own reputations rather than save the democratic process. Once they make that determination, the race is lost for Clinton, who is helpless in front of their accusation even though she has not intended to commit, let alone actually committed, any crime.
A dark true-life thriller with historic consequences set at the most crucial moment in the electoral calendar, October Surprise is a warning, a morality tale and a political and personal tragedy.