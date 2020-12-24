The Current, Episode 16: Jim Tankersley
Jim Tankersley, a tax and economics reporter for the New York Times, talks with ClivePriddle, VP, publisher of PublicAffairs about his new book THE RICHES OF THIS LAND: The Untold, True Story of America’s Middle Class.
The Riches of This Land
by Jim Tankersley
A vivid character-driven narrative, fused with important new economic and political reporting and research, that busts the myths about middle class decline and points the way to its revival.
For over a decade, Jim Tankersley has been on a journey to understand what the hell happened to the world's greatest middle-class success story -- the post-World-War-II boom that faded into decades of stagnation and frustration for American workers. In The Riches of This Land, Tankersley fuses the story of forgotten Americans-- struggling women and men who he met on his journey into the travails of the middle class-- with important new economic and political research, providing fresh understanding how to create a more widespread prosperity. He begins by unraveling the real mystery of the American economy since the 1970s - not where did the jobs go, but why haven't new and better ones been created to replace them.