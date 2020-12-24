The Current, Episode 15: Sarah Blaskey
ON THE GO? LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST EPISODE:
Episode Summary: Sarah Blaskey talks about her new book, THE GRIFTER’S CLUB (published by PublicAffairs), with SVP, Publisher of PublicAffairs Clive Priddle in the latest episode of our author interview series The Current.
“The Grifter’s Club is an illuminating, funny, and often outrageous peek behind the walls of Mar-a-Lago in the time of Trump. The stuffy elite of Palm Beach will merely be mortified, but hard-working taxpayers will be incensed.”—Carl Hiaasen
Episode Air Date: August 7, 2020
Length: 26:32
The Grifter's Club
by Sarah Blaskey
by Nicholas Nehamas
by Caitlin Ostroff
by Jay Weaver
Donald Trump's opulent Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago has thrummed with scandal since the earliest days of his presidency. Long known for its famous and wealthy clientele, the resort's guest list soon started filling with political operatives and power-seekers. Meanwhile, as Trump re-branded Mar-a-Lago "the Winter White House" and began spending weekends there, state business spilled out into full view of the club's members, and vast sums of taxpayer money and political donations began flowing into its coffers, and into the pockets of the president.