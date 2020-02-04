Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Grifters' Club
Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency
An astonishing look inside the gilded gates of Mar-a-Lago, the palatial resort where President Trump conducts government business with little regard for ethics, security, or even the law.
Donald Trump’s opulent Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago has thrummed with scandal since the earliest days of his presidency. Long known for its famous and wealthy clientele, the resort’s guest list soon started filling with political operatives and power-seekers. Meanwhile, as Trump re-branded Mar-a-Lago “the Winter White House” and began spending weekends there, state business spilled out into full view of the club’s members, and vast sums of taxpayer money and political donations began flowing into its coffers, and into the pockets of the president.
The Grifters’ Club is a breakthrough account of the corruption, intrigue, and absurdity that has been on display in the place where the president is at his most relaxed. In these pages, a team of prizewinning Miami Herald journalists reveal the activities and motivations of the strange array of charlatans and tycoons who populate its halls. Some peddle influence, some look to steal government secrets, and some just want to soak up the feeling of unfettered access to the world’s most powerful leaders.
With the drama of an expose and the edgy humor of a Carl Hiaasen novel, The Grifters’ Club takes you behind the velvet ropes of this exclusive club and into its bizarre world of extravagance and scandal.
Edition: Unabridged
