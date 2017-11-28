Backstabbing for Beginners
Backstabbing for Beginners

My Crash Course in International Diplomacy

by Michael Soussan

Bold Type Books

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781568588629

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.49

ON SALE: March 13th 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Corruption & Misconduct

PAGE COUNT: 352

Soon to be a major motion picture starring Ben Kingsley and Theo James, the gripping true story of a young program coordinator at the United Nations who stumbles upon a conspiracy involving Iraq’s oil reserves.

“What made this episode in our collective history possible was not so much the lies we told one another, but the lies we told ourselves.”

A recent Brown University graduate, Michael Soussan was elated when he landed a position as a program coordinator for the United Nations’ Iraq Program. Little did he know that he would end up a whistleblower in what PBS NewsHour described as the “largest financial scandal in UN history.”

Breaking a conspiracy of silence that had prevailed for years, Soussan sparked an unprecedented corruption probe into the Oil-for-Food program that exposed a worldwide system of bribes, kickbacks, and blackmail involving ruthless power-players from around the globe.

At the crossroads of pressing humanitarian concerns, crisis diplomacy, and multibillion-dollar business interests, Soussan’s story highlights core flaws of our international system and exposes the frightening, corrupting power of the black elixir that fuels our world’s economy.

Praise

"A great book and a fun read."
Fareed Zakaria, GPS Book of the Week
