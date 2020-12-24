The Current, Episode 14: Keion Henderson

Discover a renewed sense of God's purpose and find the courage to pursue your greatest dreams with this comforting guide to spiritual fulfillment and success.

Albert Einstein once said, "Problems cannot be solved with the same mind-set that created them." To resolve our problems and deal with our mistakes, we must be willing to be transformed by God's process of healing and strengthening.

We have a tendency to think of our present situation in polarizing terms: good or bad, up or down. Due to the seasonal nature of our life experiences, this is an easy trap for many of us. We overlook the fact that there are transition times, such as the season between graduation and the amazing job; between divorce and remarriage; between the failure and the success.



The Shift explores the ways we can survive the seasons in between with the courage that comes only when you're sure of God's purpose for your life.