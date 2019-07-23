Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Shift

Courageously Moving from Season to Season

Discover a renewed sense of your purpose and the courage to move from what it is to what can be.

We have a tendency to think of our present situation in polarizing terms: good and bad, up and down. Due to the seasonal nature of our life experiences, that’s an easy trap for many of us. We overlook the fact that there are seasons in between, such as the season between graduation and the amazing job; between divorce and remarriage; between the failure and the success. When God is shifting us to a new level or season, there will inevitably be moments of conflict, confusion, and crisis. The Shift explores the ways we can survive times of transition with a courage that only comes when you’re sure of God’s purpose for your life.

Life is not about what happens to you. It’s about how you respond to what has happened to you.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Spiritual Growth

On Sale: March 24th 2020

Price: $20 / $29 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781546014928

