The Current, Episode 13: Rick Steves
Episode Summary: In this week’s episode of The Current, Clive Priddle, SVP, Publisher of PublicAffairs is joined by Rick Steves, America’s most respected authority on European travel, to discuss the value of travel as a political act and a means to become a better global citizen.
Episode Air Date: July 10, 2020
Length: 26:25
For the Love of Europe
by Rick Steves
After 40+ years of writing about Europe, Rick Steves has gathered 100 of his favorite memories together into one inspiring collection: For the Love of Europe: My Favorite Places, People, and Stories.
Join Rick as he's swept away by a fado singer in Lisbon, learns the dangers of falling in love with a gondolier in Venice, and savors a cheese course in the Loire Valley. Contemplate the mysteries of centuries-old stone circles in England, dangle from a cliff in the Swiss Alps, and hear a French farmer's defense of foie gras.
With a brand-new, original introduction from Rick reflecting on his decades of travel, For the Love of Europe features 100 of the best stories published throughout his career. Covering his adventures through England, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and more, these are stories only Rick Steves could tell.