Vanilla Lover’s Linen Spray & DIY Vanilla Extract



by Stephanie L. Tourles in Health & Well-being

Sweetly seductive and simple to make, this vanilla-scented herbal aphrodisiac is a sure-fire way to liven things up between the sheets.

Love all things vanilla? I do, and so do many women and men. The familiar rich, sweet scent is a softly seductive fragrance to spray on your bed linens for an inviting atmosphere. It’s sure to pleasure and please in a most delicious way! The spray doubles as a lingering, sensual body and hair mist that can be spritzed on anytime you desire. I recommend using an extract made from premium Madagascar Bourbon or Tahitian vanilla beans or making your own.

Making your own vanilla extract is easy and economical, and the resulting dark, velvety extract has an incredibly rich, creamy, full, round flavor and aroma that are simply out of this world! For the alcohol I use Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, which makes a wonderful complement to the vanilla beans, but you can substitute any good-quality brandy, unflavored vodka, bourbon, or plain rum.

Vanilla Lover’s Linen Spray

Makes about ¼ cup

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons purified water

Directions

Add the vanilla extract and water to a 2-ounce dark glass spritzer bottle, screw on the top, and shake vigorously to blend. Label, then set aside for 24 hours to allow the blend to mellow. Store at room temperature, away from heat and light; use within 1 year. Shake well, then lightly spritz sheets and pillowcases a few minutes prior to your romantic encounter.

DIY: Sumptuous Vanilla Extract

Ingredients

8 whole vanilla beans (make sure they’re fresh and smell strongly of vanilla)

2 cups Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

Equipment

Pint-size canning jar with lid

Plastic wrap

Directions

Slice each vanilla bean lengthwise and chop into tiny pieces. Add the vanilla bean bits to a pint size canning jar, then fill the jar with the rum. Place a piece of plastic wrap over the top of the jar and screw on the lid. Shake for 1 minute. Store the jar in a dark cabinet for 2 months, shaking daily for 10 to 15 seconds. There’s no need to strain out the bean bits; just leave them in the jar. The flavoring will get stronger and even more aromatic as it ages. It smells so good that I sometimes dab it on as perfume!

TEXT AND RECIPES EXCERPTED FROM MAKING LOVE POTIONS © 2016 BY STEPHANIE L. TOURLES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Share This

9781612125725

Stephanie L. Tourles Stephanie L. Tourles is the best-selling author of Pure Skin Care,Stephanie Tourles’s Essential Oils: A Beginner’s Guide, Organic Body Care Recipes, Hands-On Healing Remedies, and… See Bio