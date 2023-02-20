Tuscan Sirloin Sandwich



by Jessica Formicola in Recipes

This epic steak sandwich with easy garlic aioli belongs everywhere from the dinner table to the picnic basket.

Top sirloin is a lean but relatively tender cut. Most butchers offer a thin cut that is ideal for sandwiches. I often find steak sandwiches hard to wrangle, so when I make my own, I cut the meat against the grain and very thin. You should be able to pull the fibers apart easily with just your fingers after cooking. This sandwich recipe combines two of my family’s favorite sauces as well as fresh leafy arugula and the tart flavor of sun-dried tomatoes, all on crusty sourdough. Makes two sandwiches.

Photo © Dominic Perri

Sandwich Ingredients:

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ pound top sirloin, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup Quick Garlic Aioli (recipe below)

4 large slices sourdough bread, toasted

½ cup fresh arugula

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and blotted, cut into small pieces

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Directions:

Blend together the Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt in a small bowl. Rub onto the sirloin pieces. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the sirloin pieces until brown, about 1 minute on each side. Remove and allow to rest for 2 to 3 minutes. Spread the aioli onto two slices of toast. Rub the arugula lightly between your palms to bring out the flavor, then divide equally among the sandwiches. Cut the meat into bite-size pieces and pile onto the sandwich bottoms. Top with sun-dried tomatoes and balsamic glaze. Finish with the remaining bread slices, cut each sandwich in half, and serve.

Quick Garlic Aioli Ingredients:

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 cup mayonnaise, preferably one made with olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions:

To make the aioli, pulse the garlic in a food processor until finely minced. Add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, and salt, and pulse until smooth. Chill for at least 1 hour before using to let the flavors marry. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Excerpted and adapted from Beef It Up! © by Jessica Formicola

