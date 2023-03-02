Relaxing Recipes for a Spa Sleepover Party

Mix up a fun night of pajamas and pampering! Host a spa party with make-your-own spa treatments, and treat yourself — and your friends — to some self-care.

Taking time to nurture your mind, body, and spirit is key to your overall well-being. Ultimately, self-care leads to wellness, and wellness leads to beauty. Making healthy choices about what you put in and on your body translates into a clear message that you matter — that YOU are important!

There’s no need to spend lots of money on fancy store-bought products or to schedule regular appointments at a spa to feel good and look good. You can take your health into your own hands!

I learned this when I was a young teenager. Walking home from school every day, I passed a drugstore. I’d often cruise the aisles searching for something to help with the pimples that were arriving with my changing skin. I never had enough money in my wallet to afford the creams, so I got resourceful. In a teen magazine I read an article about making facial masks out of common kitchen ingredients. I tried a few recipes and was hooked — right away! Making my own skin-care products was easy and almost free, and I knew exactly what I was putting on my face. Plus, my skin was clearer, smoother, and happier.

I’ve been making homemade masks and other skin-care products ever since. These days I’m creating them with my teenage daughter and all of her friends. And you can, too! When you make something by hand, you feel a deeper connection to it and appreciation for it when you use it. DIY is totally empowering, not to mention fun! Invite a couple of friends over and share a home spa party with facials, homemade hair treatments, and soothing pedicures.

A home spa party can turn a regular slumber party into a night of pajamas and pampering. These recipes from my book Girls’ Home Spa Lab are all natural, easy to make, and fun to use. Maybe they’ll become part of your regular self-care routine!

Green Goddess Hydrating Mask

If you have dry, flaky patches on your face, this mixture will quench your thirsty skin with superhydrating coconut milk and avocado. The spirulina nourishes all skin types. Before you mix up this mask, prepare a comfy place where you can lie down for a bit.



Makes 1 treatment

Ingredients

¼ cup coconut milk

¼ avocado

⅛ teaspoon spirulina

Directions

Combine the coconut milk, avocado, and spirulina in a small bowl. Mash with a fork and blend until a smooth paste is formed. Cleanse your face, but don’t apply any toner or moisturizer afterward. Using your fingers, apply a light and even layer of the mask all over your face. Avoid the delicate skin around your eyes. Set a timer for 15 to 20 minutes, then lie down. Relax. When your timer goes off, rinse your face with warm water. Pat your face dry, then apply toner and moisturizer.

Note:

Because this face mask is all natural, with no preservatives, you should use it up quickly.

Banana Deep Sleep Tea

Bananas are filled with potassium and magnesium, which work together to relax muscles and calm the nervous system. The result? The right conditions for sweet dreams. This tea works so well because it uses the banana peel, where these powerhouse minerals are stored. Find a quiet place to relax while you sip your bedtime brew.



Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

1 ripe banana (preferably organic, since you’ll use the peel)

2 cups water

Sprinkle of ground cinnamon

Directions

Cut off and discard both ends of the banana. Leave the peel on. Bring the water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the banana to the water and boil for 10 minutes. Remove the banana using a slotted spoon. Pour the hot water into a mug. Add the cinnamon, stir, and enjoy!

Try This:

For added relaxation benefits and a delicious nighttime snack, you can eat the boiled banana. Peel it open, discard the skin, and sprinkle some additional cinnamon on the fruit.

