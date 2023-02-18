Natural Spring Cleaning Tips

Discover how easy it is to clean and disinfect the surfaces in your home without the use of potentially hazardous chemicals, while saving money at the same time!

Spring cleaning? Look no further than The Naturally Clean Home, 3rd Edition by Karyn Siegel-Maier. Jam-packed with nontoxic recipes for cleaning and disinfecting with essential oils—your home will look good, and you will feel good when you try these simple recipes (four of 150 environmentally friendly recipes featured in the book!).

Basic Sink Cleanser

This formula is safe for porcelain or stainless steel sinks. Not only will it clean the sink basin and faucets, but it will also keep drains and garbage disposals fresh smelling and free of clogs. Note: A vinegar rinse can be used before the final hot-water rinse to prevent residue from the baking soda.

What you’ll need:

¼ cup baking soda

¼ cup vinegar

3 drops lavender, rosemary, lemon, lime, or sweet orange essential oil

What to do:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Rinse the sink well with hot water. Pour the cleanser in the sink and wipe with a sponge or cloth. Rinse again with hot water.

Sink Scrubber for Stains

For stubborn stains, allow this formula to rest on the stain for several minutes. Then scrub and rinse with vinegar and hot water.

What you’ll need:

¼ cup Epsom salts

¼ cup baking soda

8 drops rosemary, eucalyptus, or tea tree essential oil

¾ cup vinegar for rinsing

What to do:

Combine the Epsom salts, baking soda, and essential oil in an airtight container and shake well to blend. Sprinkle a small amount of the powder into the sink and scrub with a damp sponge. Rinse the sink with the vinegar, then with hot water.

Sunday Oven-Cleaning Formula

This formula is for regular oven maintenance.

What you’ll need:

2 tablespoons baking soda

2 tablespoons liquid castile soap

10 drops sweet orange, lemon, or lime essential oil

½ cup hot water

What to do:

Preheat the oven to 250°F/120°C for 15 minutes, then turn off and leave the door open. Combine the baking soda, castile soap, and essential oil in a clean spray bottle. Add the water and shake well. Spray on the oven walls and wait 20 minutes. Wipe clean and rinse well.

Overnight Oven Cleaner

Bring out these proven grease-cutting oils for those heavy-duty oven-cleaning jobs.

What you’ll need:

1 cup water

10 drops sweet orange, lemon, or rosemary essential oil

½ cup salt

1¼ cups baking soda

2 teaspoons liquid castile soap

¼ cup vinegar

What to do:

Block the vents in the oven floor with aluminum foil or waxed paper. Preheat the oven to 300°F/150°C for 15 minutes, then turn off the oven and leave the door open.

Combine ¼ cup of the water with the essential oil in a spray bottle and shake well. Spray the oven floor and walls with this precleaning mixture.

Combine ¼ cup of the salt and ½ cup of the baking soda. Sprinkle the mixture on the oven floor, paying particular attention to spill areas.

Mix ¼ cup of the water with the remaining ¾ cup baking soda, the remaining ¼ cup salt, and the castile soap. Spread this mixture on the oven walls. Remove the foil or waxed paper from the vents and allow the paste to sit overnight.

In the morning, combine the remaining ½ cup water with the vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the oven walls and floor generously with this mixture. Wipe well, using fine steel wool to work off any stubborn spots. Rinse several times to remove any residue.

Excerpted and adapted from The Naturally Clean Home, 3rd Edition © Karyn Siegel-Maier. Illustrations © Kim Rosen.

