Love Your Amazing Self: An Interview with Ndubisi Okoye



by Liz Bevilacqua and Ndubisi Okoye in Author Interviews

Storey acquisitions editor Liz Bevilacqua and Ndubisi Okoye, the illustrator of Love Your Amazing Self, discuss inspiration, patience, and the importance of loving yourself!

LIZ: When did you begin drawing?

NDUBISI: I’ve always been drawing as far back as I can remember. It’s been a long and beautiful journey.

LIZ: Where do you get inspiration?

NDUBISI: I get inspired by everything, literally, the way God arranges the clouds in the sky, a beautiful chord progression in a song, or something as simple as the smile on my daughter’s face inspires me. I save and savor those moments as best as I can.

Love Your Amazing Self Illustrator Ndubisi Okoye in his studio.



LIZ: How does working on a kids’ book differ from some of the other kinds of art you make?

NDUBISI: Working on a children’s book is similar because I follow the same design process. Which is conceptual sketch, refinement, color, and then finalize the art. It’s different because the process has many more rounds of revisions in a short period of time. It’s also different because those final illustrations live forever in a book that’s shipped around the world, which is kind of crazy to think about.

LIZ: Did you always want to be an artist?

NDUBISI: I knew I wanted to be creative. I don’t call myself an artist because I don’t think it fits me. I work in a bunch of mediums and disciplines creatively. I draw, write poetry, paint, paint murals, design, and many more things. I lean more towards the term creative as a title because I think it fits me better.

LIZ: What do you hope kids will feel when they see your images in this book?

NDUBISI: I hope that kids feel a sense of joy, excitement, and curiosity. I want their excitement to make them want to read the book or have their parents read it to them. I hope that then leads them to become curious about who made the book and find me and the author Ofosu Jones-Quartey, and from there, I hope their discovery of us brings them joy.

LIZ: What advice would you offer young people who want to get into a creative field?

NDUBISI: I would say to jump in. If you want to be creative, go for it and keep at it for a long time. To build a sustainable career takes a long time but it is worthwhile. Also, don’t believe anyone that says you can’t—even if it’s you.

LIZ: What are some things you love about your amazing self?

NDUBISI: I love my Blackness. I love my motivation to inspire youth to do something dope today. I love the fact that I created art that will touch the hearts of many. I love that I am amazing. I love that I am enough. I love that this book that I helped create is something I can share with my daughter.

Photos © Ndubisi Okoye.

