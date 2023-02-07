“It’s a Party!” Pizza Dough Recipe (VIDEO)
by Deanna F. Cook in FOR KIDS
Turn your kitchen into a pizza factory with this easy made-from-scratch dough that kids can make, top, and bake themselves.
Wow friends and family with pizza hot from the oven — and dough made from scratch! This kid-friendly recipe for homemade dough makes enough for two pizzas, which means more room to customize with favorite toppings.
It’s a Party! Pizza Dough
Makes 2 large pizzas
Ingredients
For Dough
- 1 tablespoon (1 packet) active dry yeast
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 2½ cups warm water (it should feel like bathwater)
- 6 cups flour
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon for oiling the bowl
- 2½ teaspoons salt
For Pizza
- 2 cups pizza sauce
- Toppings: olives, green peppers, pepperoni, mushrooms, or whatever you like
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
- Mix the yeast and sugar in a large bowl. Add the warm water and whisk until dissolved.
- Add the flour, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and salt, and stir until you can make a soft ball. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured countertop.
- Dust your hands with flour and knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes.
- Rub the inside of a clean bowl with olice oil. Place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise for about 30 minutes.
- Punch the dough down. Divide it in half, one for each pizza.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Stretch the dough onto lightly oiled baking sheets. If the dough is too hard to flatten out, let it rest for 10 minutes and then try again.
- Top with pizza sauce, toppings, and shredded cheese.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly and the crust is golden brown.
Deanna F. Cook
Deanna F. Cook is the award-winning author of cookbooks for kids, including the best-selling Kids Cook Dinner, Cooking Class, Baking Class, and Cooking Class Global… See Bio
