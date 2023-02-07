“It’s a Party!” Pizza Dough Recipe (VIDEO) by Deanna F. Cook in FOR KIDS

Turn your kitchen into a pizza factory with this easy made-from-scratch dough that kids can make, top, and bake themselves.

Wow friends and family with pizza hot from the oven — and dough made from scratch! This kid-friendly recipe for homemade dough makes enough for two pizzas, which means more room to customize with favorite toppings.

It’s a Party! Pizza Dough

Makes 2 large pizzas

Ingredients

For Dough

1 tablespoon (1 packet) active dry yeast

2 teaspoons sugar

2½ cups warm water (it should feel like bathwater)

6 cups flour

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon for oiling the bowl

2½ teaspoons salt

For Pizza

2 cups pizza sauce

Toppings: olives, green peppers, pepperoni, mushrooms, or whatever you like

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Mix the yeast and sugar in a large bowl. Add the warm water and whisk until dissolved. Add the flour, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and salt, and stir until you can make a soft ball. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured countertop. Dust your hands with flour and knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Rub the inside of a clean bowl with olice oil. Place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise for about 30 minutes. Punch the dough down. Divide it in half, one for each pizza. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Stretch the dough onto lightly oiled baking sheets. If the dough is too hard to flatten out, let it rest for 10 minutes and then try again. Top with pizza sauce, toppings, and shredded cheese. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly and the crust is golden brown.

RECIPE EXCERPTED FROM BAKING CLASS © 2017 BY DEANNA F. COOK. PHOTOS © CARL TREMBLAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

