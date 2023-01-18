Ask An Expert: Niki Jabbour by Niki Jabbour and Storey Digital Editors in Gardening

Curb critters from taking over your garden with expert pest-prevention advice from award-winning author Niki Jabbour.

Are gophers destroying your squash year after year? Do deer break into your garden daily? Having trouble protecting your precious plants from bugs and pests?

We asked our Short Storey Newsletter readers for questions about all things gardening, then tapped master gardener and award-winning author of Growing Under Cover, Niki Jabbour’s Veggie Garden Remix, The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener, and Groundbreaking Food Gardens Niki Jabbour for answers.

Niki Jabbour. Photo © Jeff Cooke.

Roy C. asks: Gophers! What can I do about these darn gophers that keep destroying my crops? Last year, they wiped out my potatoes, zucchini, and squash. The neighbor’s cat caught a few (and kindly left parts of them at our back door as proof) but short of adopting an army of cats or digging up the entire backyard to install gopher cages, what are my options? Is there a plant or mushroom or something I can grow to deter them?

Ambre P. asks: I live at 5000ft in the high Arizona desert where it gets to the 20-30’s in the winter and 100-109 in the summer with lots of wind. I live within a block of a rural grade school and everyone in my area seems to have the same problem. Rodents, desert rats, and their predators (javelina, snakes, coyotes) get through conventional protection methods (buried fencing, small mesh fencing, repellents, etc.) and destroy gardens. Also, while I love my compost, it seems to draw rodents and rats—which are already drawn to the area because of the school—who eat everything. It’s already hard to grow plants here with temps, low humidity, winds, and wildlife. Any ideas on how to fend the rodents off?