Free shipping on orders $35+

Niki Jabbour

Niki Jabbour is the award-winning author of Growing Under CoverNiki Jabbours Veggie Garden Remix, The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener, and Groundbreaking Food Gardens. Her work is found in Fine Gardening, Garden Making, Birds & Blooms, Horticulture, and other publications, and she speaks widely on food gardening at events and shows across North America. She is the host and creator of The Weekend Gardener radio show. She lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and can be found online at nikijabbour.com. 


Award-winning photographer Joseph De Sciose is an award-winning photographer whose work has appeared in numerous books and magazines, including The New York Times Magazine, Country Living Gardener, House & Garden, and Country Home.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon