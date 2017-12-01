Forever Staff Recommends: 7 Books to Read After Darker

E.L. James’s Darker hit shelves this week, and now that you’ve binge read that bad boy like no one’s business, you’re probably suffering from some serious Fifty Shades withdrawals. To help cure your book hangover, we asked some of our staff to recommend the perfect post-Darker reads. See their books recs below and get ready to indulge your darker side.

The Farthest Edge by Kristen Ashley I have an allllll new appreciation for the phrase “Yes, ma’am”! Kirsten Ashley’s erotica is hot.hot.hot!!! —Amy Learn More

Hardwired by Meredith Wild Addictive

Super Steamy

So many twists and turns! —Leah Learn More

How to Bang a Billionaire by Alexis Hall Have you ever wondered what Fifty Shades of Grey would be like if it was a love story between two men? Well, look no further because How to Bang a Billionaire by Alexis Hall is here to give you everything you wanted (and didn’t know you needed). Funny, whip-smart, and sexy as hell, this book will have you laughing in one breath and making heart eyes in the next. And the best part? The sequel, How to Blow It with a Billionaire, comes out December 12! —Madeleine Learn More

Beautiful Bastard by Christina Lauren Beautiful Bastard is a hilarious enemies-to-lovers romance that brings the heat. It’s the perfect read after Darker if you’re looking for something light and sexy. Chloe and Bennett’s chemistry is off the charts and once you start reading, you’ll never want this book to end! —Gabi Learn More

Most of All You by Mia Sheridan If you like the angst of Darker and want another emotional journey, curl up with Mia Sheridan’s Most of All You I absolutely could not put it down. It’s heartbreaking, raw, and deeply moving, and watching these two broken souls fall in love and find peace and happiness together… well, it put my heart back together again.” —Michele Learn More

Nine Kinds of Naughty by Jeanette Grey Important reasons to read this book:

1. There’s a super sexy Dom named Dane. Dane is very good at dirty talk… a skill he’d like to use on his gorgeous boss.

2. There’s a high-powered CEO named Lexie (not Lexi, but close enough). Lexie is going to Spain for a business trip… a trip that includes some one-on-one time with her crazy-hot coworker.

3. Lexie is the boss in the boardroom, but Dane is the boss in the bedroom. Which makes this office romance not suitable for work. 😉 —Lexi Learn More

This Man by Jodi Ellen Malpas Holy shite balls, best book I’ve ever read. —Elizabeth Learn More

If you buy something through our links, Hachette Book Group may earn an affiliate commission.