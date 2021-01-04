Get To Know: Arianna Davis

Back To Interviews

Arianna Davis is the digital director for O, The Oprah Magazine. She previously worked at Refinery29 and Us Weekly, and she has written for New York Magazine, Glamour, Marie Claire, and PopSugar Latina. She has also served as an entertainment expert for Access Hollywood, Tamron Hall, VH1, and TLC. She lives in New York City. What Would Frida Do? explores the feminist icon’s signature style, outspoken politics, and boldness in love and art, even in the face of pain and heartbreak. The book celebrates her larger than life persona as a woman who loved passionately and lived ambitiously. Each chapter encourages women to persevere, to create fearlessly, and to stand by their own truths.

Fierce, colorful, and uplifting

When I found my studio apartment in Queens five years ago, I stumbled upon a New York anomaly: A small patio. This outdoor space has been so incredible, particularly during the pandemic, but also in general as a writing space. In the spring and fall when the weather is comfortable enough, I'll write here, or I often write at my desk inside my apartment with the window open and this as my view. The fresh air always makes my creative senses feel alive!

Mariah Carey's The Meaning of Mariah audiobook (I'm not normally an audiobook person—I'm old school in that I prefer to have a book in my hands—but I couldn't resist hearing her read it herself!) and "The Stacks," a podcast for book lovers. I nerd out every episode!

Right now I'm obsessed with HBO's Lovecraft Country, a gothic horror drama series set in the '50s that is so uniquely unexpected. I savor every single episode! There's so much rich symbolism and the soundtrack is incredible. And what makes it even better is that there's a companion podcast that breaks down the symbolism behind every episode. (Can you tell this pandemic has turned me into a podcast nerd?)

The bathtub. Whenever I need to clear my head, a nice, long, luxurious bath with some delicious scented candles always does the trick. And when I discovered this bath caddy online a few years back that holds both your wine glass and your book, it was a wrap!

Fiction! As a book lover since The Baby-Sitter's Club, I've always been a contemporary fiction girl first and foremost. I'd love to write a novel or even a rom-com for my second next book…and even have a few ideas I'm noodling on…

Scorpio. I've been told it is. Intense and relentless. And that I have a tendency to sting when threatened. Not proud of it, but I do think that last part is probably true.

I've heard amazing things about V.E. Schwab's The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, which I have a copy of and just heard is going to become a movie. Can't wait to dig in!

