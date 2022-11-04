The ULTIMATE Nancy Drew Quiz for Super Sleuths

The ULTIMATE Nancy Drew Quiz for Super SleuthsIn <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jennifer-chambliss-bertman/sisterhood-of-sleuths/9780316331074/">Sisterhood of Sleuths</a>, Maizy creates a Nancy Drew quiz for fellow fans of the most famous girl detective. Decades have gone by since the series started, but the mystery never dies, and Nancy Drew has more readers every year. Are you one of them? Test your sleuthing skills NOW!In The Message in the Hollow Oak, Bess sleepwalks in her hotel room and is in danger of falling off a balcony. What does Nancy do?Which of the following names was originally assigned to the famous girl sleuth before the books were actually written?What accessory does Nancy hold in her iconic silhouette?What is Nancy’s dad’s occupation?What year was the first Nancy Drew story published?What is Nancy’s boyfriend’s name?How many books are in the original hardcover series?Who are Nancy’s cousins and sleuthing partners?Finish the title of the final original hardcover Nancy Drew book:The Thirteenth _________Who is Carolyn Keene?Your detective skills need some work.Worry not—you can discover the history of Nancy Drew along with Maizy in <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jennifer-chambliss-bertman/sisterhood-of-sleuths/9780316331074/">Sisterhood of Sleuths</a>. There’s so much to uncover!You’re not a rookie investigator, but you still have some clues to find.Read <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jennifer-chambliss-bertman/sisterhood-of-sleuths/9780316331074/">Sisterhood of Sleuths</a> to explore all the hidden facets of Nancy Drew you missed!You’re an expert sleuth!Nancy should call on you for her next case. Celebrate your love of the classic series by reading <a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jennifer-chambliss-bertman/sisterhood-of-sleuths/9780316331074/">Sisterhood of Sleuths</a>.