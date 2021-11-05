Picture Books for Your Little NASCAR Driver

What kid hasn’t imagined themselves in the driver’s seat? Where would they go and what would they do? This super fun book lets imaginations run wild, with endless possibilities for what would happen if kids were at the steering wheel.

Rev up kids' imaginations with this wheely silly read-aloud book that puts them in the driver's seat, heading straight for big laughs!

If kids could drive . . . what would the world be like? Roads would have roller coaster loops, parking lots would be bumper car rinks, and you'd stop at milkshake stations to fill 'er up! Strap in for a wild ride through a zany world where kids are in charge and there are no (road) rules. Vroom!

Bright, joyful artwork by Brandon Dorman is packed with fun details that make If Kids Could Drive a terrific read-aloud story for parents and children. Some books are created purely for fun, and this is one of them!