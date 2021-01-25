Picture Book Ballerinas
Similar to classic picture book star Angelina Ballerina, it was after one too many near misses as I waltzed my way through the grocery store, that my parents decided I needed to be signed up for dance classes. Over the years ballet taught me so much, gave me strength, discipline, grace, and a little bit of French vocabulary. Check out these picture book ballerinas, perfect for story time with your little twinkle toes.
Bedtime Ballet
by Kallie George
Illustrated by Shanda McCloskey
It’s the perfect bedtime story and ballet recital all wrapped into a fun, rhyming picture book that’s sure to have many encore performances.
Ease the wind-down to sleep with this graceful, playful rhyme that will have children gliding into bed!
Two satin slippers with bunny-ear toes and stripy pajamas are dreamy dance clothes . . .
When the sun sets, the ballet can begin! From the first notes of the crickets’ outdoor orchestra to her grand finale indoors, one little girl glissés and jetés her way to bedtime. Rhyming verse, fun sound effects and elegant French words add delicious read-aloud flair to this delightful, dance-filled tale.
Angelina Ballerina
Katharine Holabird; Helen Craig (Illustrator)
No picture book ballerina list is complete without Angelina Ballerina. [Does anyone else have to say it in a sing-song voice? Just me?] The beloved ballerina is back in newly refreshed picture book that is still as elegant and heartwarming as the original. Plus, Angelina stars in over 20 adventures, keeping little dancers on their toes!
Angelina is a pretty little mouse who wants nothing more than to be a ballerina. She dances all the time—at home, at school, even in her dreams! In fact, she’s so busy dancing that she forgets all about the other things she’s supposed to do, like cleaning her room and joining her family for breakfast!
Her parents don’t know what to do—especially after her arabesques in the kitchen knock over the milk! Then one day they come up with an idea that will change Angelina’s life forever…
With Katharine Holabird’s lively writing and Helen Craig’s charming illustrations, the original story, now refreshed and re-released, will continue keeping a whole new generation of young ballerinas leaping with delight.
Firebird
Misty Copeland; Christopher Myers (Illustrator)
From real-life ballerina Misty Copeland comes a beautiful story, encouraging the youngest ballerinas to never give up hope, never give up on their dreams, and always work hard.
In her debut picture book, Misty Copeland tells the story of a young girl—an every girl—whose confidence is fragile and who is questioning her own ability to reach the heights that Misty has reached. Misty encourages this young girl's faith in herself and shows her exactly how, through hard work and dedication, she too can become Firebird.
Lyrical and affecting text paired with bold, striking illustrations that are some of Caldecott Honoree Christopher Myers's best work, makes Firebird perfect for aspiring ballerinas everywhere.
Fancy Nancy and the Mermaid Ballet
Jane O'Connor; Robin Preiss Glasser (Illustrator)
Splendiferous picture book star Fancy Nancy learns that any role in the ballet can benefit from a little fancy flair.
Fancy Nancy is ready for the spotlight! Fancy Nancy and her best friend, Bree, couldn't be more excited about their upcoming dance show. After all, it's all about mermaids, and who knows how to be a fancy, glamorous mermaid better than Fancy Nancy herself?
But when another ballerina wins the coveted role of the mermaid, Nancy is stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Can Nancy bring fancy flair to her role, even though it isn't the one she wanted? And when disaster strikes right before the big ballet, who will step into the spotlight?
Boys Dance! (American Ballet Theatre)
John Robert Allman; Luciano Lozano (Illustrator)
Part of a partnership with American Ballet Theater, this energetic book encourages and celebrates boys who love to dance. The strength, power, agility, and poise that ballet requires are all not limited to girls and this book illustrates that perfectly.
A lively and encouraging picture book celebrating boys who love to dance, from the renowned American Ballet Theatre.
Boys who love to dance are center stage in this encouraging, positive, rhyming picture book about guys who love to pirouette, jeté, and plié. Created in partnership with the American Ballet Theatre and with the input of their company’s male dancers, here is a book that shows ballet is for everyone.
Written by the acclaimed author of A Is for Audra: Broadway’s Leading Ladies from A to Z, this book subtly seeks to address the prejudice toward boys and ballet by showing the skill, hard work, strength, and smarts is takes to be a dancer. Fun and buoyant illustrations show boys of a variety of ages and ethnicities, making this the ideal book for any boy who loves dance. An afterword with photos and interviews with some of ABT’s male dancers completes this empowering and joyful picture book.