Hair How-To’s

When I was younger, I loved to do my hair in different styles. It was fun to try new things and wear my hair different ways. It was even better when my siblings had the same hairstyles as me. Our book Hair Twins by Raakhee Mirchandani, illustrated by Holly Hatam celebrates family, tradition, fun and hair. In honor of Hair Twins I will give you a few fun cute hairstyles to do with your hair twin!

Fun Buns!

What you’ll need :

Comb

Hair ties

Comb hair down the middle, splitting into two sections. Pull each section into a high ponytail. Twist each ponytail into a bun by wrapping it into a spiral around the base of your ponytail, and secure with another hair tie.

TIP: You can also twist the hair when wrapping into a bun to keep it secure.

To make each bun you wrap it into a spiral around the base of your ponytail.

Two braids!

What you’ll need :

Comb

Bow

To know how to cornrow – if you don’t know that’s okay. I’ll give you the steps

Comb hair down the middle, splitting into two sections.

TIP: Clip up the section you’re not working on so it doesn’t get in the way.

Start at the hairline, split the front most section of hair into three equal parts for braiding, the way you would start any braid. Start braiding the small section of hair straight back. As you braid, add some hair from the sides of the section you are braiding. Every time you pick up one of the three original pieces grab some more hair. Continue adding hair as you braid until you finish and there are no loose strands of hair on that half of the head. Add a cute bow to the end of the braid. Repeat on the other side.

Two ponytails!

What you’ll need :

Comb

Hair ties

Comb hair down the middle, splitting into two sections. Pull each section into a low ponytail. Add a cute bow and done. (Easy right??)

Half up and down with fun buns!

What you’ll need :

Comb

Hair ties

Foaming mousse (optional but helpful!)

Comb hair into two sections along the crown of the head, creating a top section and a bottom section Tie the bottom section into a ponytail to get it out of the way (if you want this to be wavy at the end go to step 2i, if not skip to step 3) Braid the hair in the ponytail. When done, add foaming mousse for a little hold Split the top part into sections. The number of sections you make determine how many buns you’ll have. Take each section and twist the hair around the base of that ponytail to make a bun. Take bottom section of hair out of ponytail. Unbraid hair, if you went with the wavy option!

Four is more fun! (There isn’t a name, so this is what I’m calling it)

What you’ll need :

Comb

Hair ties

Comb hair down the middle, splitting into two sections. Split one section into two more pieces, this time along the crown so you have a front section and a back section. Secure with a hair tie. Repeat on other side. Now you should have four ponytails Working on one section you can braid it, fishtail, twist—really this part is up to you. Repeat with other sections. You can add bow to the end or not that’s up to you. But how can you resist a cute accessory?

Learn more about Hair Twins: