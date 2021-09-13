Early Reader Graphic Novels
Great news! You don’t have to choose between inspiring stories and stunning illustrations for your emerging reader. You and your little ones can enjoy both—at the same time. From dynamic duos to adventurous heroes, there are options for everyone. Many of the titles below are part of a series that can provide hours of entertainment and reading practice. Help your kids fall in love with reading this fall by introducing them to early graphic novels!
Pepper and Boo are two dogs who like to have fun. The Cat likes to have fun, too, but cat fun is very different from dog fun. Cats can have fun with a newspaper, a bottle cap, an ice cube, and some boxes. Dogs like to have fun by chasing leaves, biting sticks, and licking the grass.
That's not the only way cats and dogs are different. The Cat explains while Pepper and Boo try to find coats so they can go outside on a rainy day. With the perfect coat, cats and dogs can all have fun outside together.
Giants Beware!
Rafael Rosado (Illustrator); Jorge Aguirre
Make way for Claudette the giant slayer in this delightful, fantastical adventure!
Claudette's fondest wish is to slay a giant. But her village is so safe and quiet! What's a future giant slayer to do?
With her best friend Marie (an aspiring princess), and her brother Gaston (a pastry-chef-to-be), Claudette embarks on a super-secret quest to find a giant―without parental permission. Can they find and defeat the giant before their parents find them and drag them back home?
One very special Saturday, Dad-Cat decides to take Waffles and his sister Pancake to the big city to go to the science museum! While they're there, the kittens see extraordinary things, like dino-cats, hairballs in 4D, and even the planetarium. But as the kittens learn about constellations and Neil Pawstrong, they get separated from Dad-Cat. Oh no!
Will the kittens be able to find their (possibly invisible) Dad-Cat? Or will they get stuck living in the museum and eating star tots and tuna melts fur-ever?! This early graphic novel series is chock-full of educational facts about space—perfect for young readers.
The Shark King
R. Kikuo Johnson (Illustrator)
Meet Nanaue, a boy craving to be who he truly is.
From the islands of Hawaii comes the electrifying tale of Nanaue, the son of a mortal woman and the Shark King, who has to balance his yearning for Dad's guidance with his desire for Mom's nurture. Born with a shark mouth on his back, Nanaue struggles with his growing hunger for fish and adventure. Award-winning cartoonist R. Kikuo Johnson transports young readers to the lush tropical shores of his native Hawaii in this folktale retelling.
Kondo & Kezumi Are Not Alone
by David Goodner
Illustrated by Andrea Tsurumi
Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. They used to live on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and fluffle-bunnies. Since the surprise bottle washed ashore with a map containing the mysterious message: WE ARE NOT ALONE, Kondo and Kezumi have been traveling the seas, making new friends, and discovering more about themselves and their place in the world.
But now it's time for Kondo and Kezumi to head home. Except there's still time to see Tiny Island, make a pit stop at Dairy Isle, or even Donut island. And when Kondo and Kezumi arrive on their familiar shore, they are greeted with another boat anchored in their waters. Who could it be? Will Kondo and Kezumi be ready for a new guest on their island or is home finally changed for good?
Johnny Boo is the best little ghost in the whole world, because he's got Boo Power. This means that he can go "BOO" really loudly. His pet ghost, Squiggle, has Squiggle Power, which means that he can fly and do really fast loop-the-loops. Together they have the world's greatest ghost adventures! When the giant pink and yellow Ice Cream Monster bumbles into their lives, they go into a panic... until they discover that he's actually quite friendly.
Baloney and Friends
by Greg Pizzoli
Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli
Meet Baloney! He's the star of this book, along with his best buddies: empathetic Peanut the horse, sensible Bizz the bumblebee, and grumpy Krabbit—he'd rather not be here, but what can you do?
In this graphic novel for newly independent readers, Baloney and friends step into the spotlight and embody all the charm of childhood in three short tales and three mini-comics that invite readers to join the fun! Giggle with Baloney as he performs some questionable magic, give him a boost when a case of the blues gets him down, cheer him on as he braves the swimming pool, and at the end, learn to draw all the characters with clear step-by-step instructions!
