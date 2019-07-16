Best Kristen Ashley Books According to Her Biggest Fans

Tyra Masters has had enough drama to last a lifetime. Now, she’s back on track and looking forward to her new, quiet life. Until she meets the man of her dreams. The tattooed, muscled biker who's given her the best sex of her life. He’s the kind of man she’s always wanted. But he’s also her new boss...

Kane “Tack” Allen has a rule. He doesn’t employ someone he’s slept with and he doesn't sleep with his employees. So when he learns he spent last night in bed with his new office manager, he knows he has to let Tyra go. Yet when she stands up to him and fights for her job, he can't help but give in. Now Tack is sure this won't be the only rule he'll be breaking.