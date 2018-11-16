Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dream Man Box Set Books 1-4
An Anthology
Meet the intense and sexy men of the Dream Men series from the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of the Rock Chick Series!
Mystery Man
Gwendolyn Kidd has met the man of her dreams. He’s hot, he’s sexy, and what started as a no-names-exchanged night of passion has blossomed into a year and a half-long pleasure fest. Hawk Delgado has demons that keep him from connecting with anyone. But when Gwen is threatened, Hawk’s protective nature comes out in full force. The problem is, when Gwen gets a dose of Hawk’s Alpha attitude in the daylight, she’s not so sure he’s the one anymore.
Wild Man
Tessa O’Hara never expected the man of her dreams to walk into her bakery. Within thirty seconds he asks her out for a beer. But when she discovers he’s an undercover DEA agent-and he’s investigating her possible role in her ex-husband’s drug business, Tess declares their relationship is over. Brock disagrees. He’s committed to his mission, but he’s fallen in love with the beautiful woman who’s as sweet as her cupcakes-and he’ll do anything to win her back.
Law Man
Sweet, shy Mara Hanover is in love with her neighbor. For four years, she has secretly watched her dream man from afar. Handsome police detective Mitch Lawson is way out of her league. She’s a girl from the wrong side of the tracks, and there’s no way a guy like Mitch would want anything to do with her. But when Mara gets pulled back into the life she’s tried so hard to leave behind, it’s Mitch who comes to her rescue.
Motorcycle Man
Tyra Masters has had enough drama to last a lifetime. Now she’s back on track and looking forward to her new quiet life. Until she meets the man of her dreams. The tattooed, muscled biker plies her with tequila-and the best sex of her life. She knows Kane “Tack” Allen is the kind of man she’s always wanted. Unfortunately, he’s also her new boss . . .
Edition: Digital original
