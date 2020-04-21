Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The very first of its kind, this miniature Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy is the perfect desktop companion, tiny marketing tool, or hilarious gift!Finally, the joyous dancing tube man -- who's been featured everywhere from Ricky Martin's stage to Broad City -- is available in a tiny, desk-friendly size.This box…
Meet the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy's festive cousin: Tube Elf!He's holly. He's jolly. He's perfect for gifting or for adorning your mantle this Christmas. He's the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf! Box includes:A 17-inch waving tube elf with fan in base to let him wave, dance, flail, and spread…
In Flailing at Life, Toby the Tube Guy divulged his surprisingly poignant life advice. Now, fans can read along as Toby returns in his first narrative feature: The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Saves Christmas!When Toby stumbles upon a sleepy Midwestern town on Christmas Eve, he's shocked at the state…
Tired of flailing at life? Let Toby the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy guide you on your path to happiness and success.You've seen him everywhere: Toby the Tube Guy is the ubiquitous, happily flapping denizen of car dealerships and strip malls -- but it wasn't always that way. Before he…