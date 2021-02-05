Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang: A Romantic Suspense Roundup
Romantic suspense is one of the most popular genres today—here are some of our favorites from authors Iris Johansen, Sandra Brown, Jay Crownover, and more.
9781455574995
USD: $2.99 / CAD: $2.99
9781455582167
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
9781455595495
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
9781455568086
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
9781455566105
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
9781455594191
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
9781455595679
USD: $2.99 / CAD: $2.99
9781455568390
USD: $1.99 / CAD: $1.99
Romantic suspense is one of the most popular genres today—here are some of our favorites from authors Iris Johansen, Sandra Brown, Jay Crownover, and more.
Who doesn’t love a sunshine-y character to break through another character’s tough aka cute grumpy exterior. We know we can’t resist it. From historical to small town romance, we have a list that’s sure to make your heart (Grinch-like or not) grow 10 sizes bigger. Happy reading!
*** Warning *** Before you look any further, it is entirely possibly that you do not want to know if there is a secret baby in a book before you read it. That’s why we want you to think long and hard before you continue with the following list. . . . . . . […]