Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Swipe. Match. Get ghosted. Repeat. Modern dating can feel like an overwhelming slog. It’s easy to forget: this is supposed to be fun! Professional sex and dating coach Myisha Battle is here to to help you skip past the games and get what you really want out of dating and relationships in 2023—whether you’re trying to create the perfectly imperfect dating profile or match with people interested in kink. New year, new powerful and confident you with Myisha's proven and indispensable advice.

 

Preorder your copy of Myisha’s new book, This Is Supposed to Be Fun, for a chance to win 2 free coaching sessions with Myisha and a Gravel & Gold U-Pick Tote! (ARV $403)

Just submit your receipt order number with the form below, and you'll be entered for a chance to win.

Enter by January 23, 2023.

 

 

 

ThiS IS SUPPOSED TO BE FUN BOX

Gravel & Gold: U-Pick Tote

The U-Pick tote is our go-to, day-to-day tote. Small enough to comfortably haul all day but ample enough to add your impromptu farmer's market strawberries too. It's also great for housing all your sun protection (Hat, glasses, cover-up, sunscreen) on a beach day. Follow them on Instagram.

 

Free coaching sessions with Myisha Battle

Two (2) virtual 30-minute dating-coach sessions with Myisha Battle. During the first call, she'll review your current dating profile or advise you on how to create one. The second call will be a check-in after you've created a profile or applied her suggested updates to your existing profile.

ABOUT THE BOOK

A certified clinical sexologist’s radically inclusive guide to sex and dating 

Swipe. Match. Get ghosted. Repeat. Modern dating can quickly start to feel like an overwhelming slog. It’s easy to forget the point of it all: this is supposed to be fun. Enter professional sex and dating coach Myisha Battle. Drawing on an engaging and diverse collection of client stories, This Is Supposed to Be Fun is a uniquely inclusive, sex-positive guide to help you skip past the games and get what you really want out of dating and relationships—no matter what that may be. Whether you’re trying to create the perfectly imperfect dating profile, stay true to your authentic self on dates, match with people interested in kink, or break up with compassion, Battle’s friendly, proven advice is indispensable. This Is Supposed to Be Fun will help make the world of dating and relationships more enjoyable (and bearable!) for everyone.

 

On sale January 24, 2023

Meet the Author

Myisha Battle is a certified clinical sexologist and sex and dating coach, educator, and speaker. Her expertise has been featured in the Washington PostNew York Magazine’s The CutRefinery29Oprah Magazine, the San Francisco ChroniclePlayboyNylon, and many other outlets. She lives in San Francisco, California.

 

Instagram: @myishabattle

Twitter: @MyishaBattle

Preorder Here

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Target
Walmart