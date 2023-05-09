Storey – Wildlife Ranger Action Guide Downloads

Wildlife Ranger Action Guide Downloads

Take Action for Wildlife with Downloadable Extras

Printable Wild Notes Notebook Starter Pages

Ready to create your Wild Notes notebook? Click on the PDF below and print out a notebook page for recording your wildlife observations, habitat creation projects, reflections, sketches, and other citizen scientist notes.

Anti-Crash Window Cling Templates

Protect feathered friends from window collisions with Anti-Crash Window Clings! Click on the PDF to download and print cling templates. Then follow the directions on page 33 of Wildlife Ranger Action Guide to create and hang your window clings.