Storey – The Ayurveda Way Supplemental Workforce Wellness Guide

The Ayurveda Way Supplemental Workforce Wellness Guide

For most of us involved in publishing, promoting, and selling books, being around books all day is its own special reward. But that doesn’t mean our workplaces are stress-free. We still have difficult customers to appease, inventories to manage, buying decisions to make, events to plan and promote, anxiety when a favorite book or a much-anticipated event just isn’t getting as much attention as we hoped — often all at the same time. Unfortunately, we also know that high stress levels lead to lower work performance and engagement, in addition to the tremendous toll they take on our health.

Ayurveda, the world’s oldest healing system, offers time-tested holistic solutions that address the root causes of stress, resulting in higher productivity, better sleep, greater mental clarity, and more. And the good news is that we can incorporate these Ayurvedic practices into our workplaces, transforming them into places of wellness. In this Supplemental Workforce Wellness Guide to The Ayurveda Way, author Ananta Ripa Ajmera will show you how.

Online Assets