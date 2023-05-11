Storey – The Art of Papercraft Project Templates

The Art of Papercraft Project Templates

Welcome, we hope you are enjoying The Art of Papercraft by Helen Hiebert.

To complete projects in the book that require templates, simply download and print them at 100%. All of the templates can be printed on 8 ½ × 11-inch paper, except where noted on the template page.

We recommend you print on card stock if you plan to trace the template(s) onto your project paper. Or, if you want to print the template(s) directly onto your project paper, you may find it helpful to attach the project paper to a carrier sheet before running it through your home printer.

For instructions and tips for printing the templates, turn to page 280 in The Art of Papercraft.