Series Promotion: Kristen Callihan
Dive into the Darkest London series and discover a world filled with twisted magic, dangerous curses, and powerful individuals with unbelievable abilities.
The Arthur C. Clarke Award winning Wormwood Trilogy finds a Nigerian city on the edge of an alien biodome—and with secrets hidden inside and outside the dome, it doesn’t take long for people to start getting curious.