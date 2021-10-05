Meet The Author: Tessa Bailey

Tessa Bailey is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author originally from Carlsbad, California. The day after her high school graduation, she packed her yearbook, ripped jeans, and laptop, and drove cross-country to New York City in under four days. Her most valuable life experiences were learned thereafter while waitressing at K-Dees, a Manhattan pub owned by her uncle. Inside those four walls, she met her husband, best friend, and discovered the magic of classic rock, managing to put herself through Kingsborough Community College and the English program at Pace University at the same time. Several stunted attempts to enter the work force as a journalist followed, but romance writing continued to demand her attention.



She now lives in Long Island, New York with her husband and daughter. Although she is severely sleep-deprived, she is incredibly happy to be living her dream of writing about people falling in love.



You can learn more at:

TessaBailey.com

Twitter @mstessabailey

Facebook.com/TessaBaileyAuthor