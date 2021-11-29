Royal Bastards

9781484798539

USD: $0.99 / CAD: $0.99

City of Bastards

9781368002363

USD: $4.99 / CAD: $4.99

War of the Bastards

9781368002370

USD: $4.99 / CAD: $4.99

Meet The Author: Andrew Shvarts

Andrew Shvarts is the author of the Royal Bastards trilogy. He has a BA in English Literature and Russian from Vassar College. He works for Pixelberry Studios, making mobile games like High School StoryChoices, and more. Andrew lives in San Jose, California, with his wife, son, and two cats. 

