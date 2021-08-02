Meet The Author: Kennedy Ryan

A RITA Award Winner and bestselling author, Kennedy Ryan writes for women from all walks of life, empowering them and placing them firmly at the center of each story and in charge of their own destinies. Her heroes respect, cherish, and lose their minds for the women who capture their hearts.



She is a wife to her lifetime lover and mother to an extraordinary son. She has always leveraged her journalism background to write for charity and nonprofit organizations, but enjoys writing to raise autism awareness most. A contributor for Modern Mom magazine, Kennedy’s writings have appeared in Chicken Soup for the Soul, USA Today, and many others. The founder and executive director of a foundation serving Atlanta families living with Autism, she has appeared on Headline News, Montel Williams, NPR, and other media outlets as an advocate for families living with autism.



To learn more, visit her at:

KennedyRyanWrites.com

Twitter @KennedyRWrites

Facebook.com/KennedyRyanAuthor

Instagram @KennedyRyan1