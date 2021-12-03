Five-Alarm Firefighter Romances
Find the spark of romance and something a little steamier with these stories filled with fiery passion.
Find the spark of romance and something a little steamier with these stories filled with fiery passion.
From tattoo-covered bad boys to a man with no memories determined to win back his love, you won’t be able to get enough of these steamy romances.
Chase that wild summer love with this steamy collection of whirlwind cowboy romances, guaranteed to sweep you off your feet.