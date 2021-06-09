Series Promotion: Carolyn Brown
Get swept off your feet and right into the strong arms of a handsome cowboy in these intoxicating Lucky Penny Ranch novels by a beloved romance author.
Ready for a trip to the ranch or perhaps a vineyard started by cowboys? Forever has a number of handsome, hardworking, and loving cowboys for you to add to your TBR. Turn up your favorite country song, and let’s get this reading party started!
Find the steamy regency romances you’ve been dreaming of with this collection of books from the Sons of Sin series.