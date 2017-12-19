NYPD Red: Red Alert
by James Patterson with Marshall Karp
A fatal blast explodes in a room full of New York's elite during a fundraiser. As the NYPD Red task force investigates, they discover that the A-listers they were formed to protect may be responsible for destruction on an unimaginable scale.