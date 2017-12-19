For the biggest James Patterson fan

NYPD Red: Red Alert
by James Patterson with Marshall Karp

 

A fatal blast explodes in a room full of New York’s elite during a fundraiser. As the NYPD Red task force investigates, they discover that the A-listers they were formed to protect may be responsible for destruction on an unimaginable scale. This one’s a safe bet for the biggest Patterson fans—because it doesn’t even come out until March 2018, so there’s no way they’ve read it yet! Pre-order it for the Patterson fan in your life and it will arrive in March, reminding them again how thoughtful you are.

For the teen who won't put their phone down during dinner

Expelled
by James Patterson and Emily Raymond

 

Theo’s Twitter account was anonymous until someone posted a photo that went viral and got him expelled. He pairs up with Sasha, who was also expelled for a crime she didn’t commit, to find out who set them up. Not even his own best friend can be excluded from the list of suspects.

For toddlers with a sweet tooth

For the preschoolers who’ve already read every book in sight

For the middle grade kid who has big dreams

For fans of The Hunger Games or Percy Jackson

The Maximum Ride Series
by James Patterson

 

Max and her five siblings are genetically modified with bird DNA, resulting in enhanced physical abilities—and functional wings. On the run from a secret organization, they try to survive and save the world (if there’s time). I was obsessed with this series in high school. Luckily, with nine books in the series plus the manga serial, there’s plenty to feed an obsession.

For the first-time James Patterson reader

Along Came a Spider
by James Patterson

 

Along Came a Spider is the first book in Patterson’s most popular series, Alex Cross—in which every book is downright addictive. Compelling and twisty, this is a quintessential thriller and the perfect place to start with his work. The story kicks off with the kidnapping of a famous actress’s daughter and a politician’s son and pits a brilliant forensic psychologist against a dangerous serial killer that the FBI and Secret Service can’t outsmart—even with him in custody.

For the nonfiction fan

The Murder of King Tut
by James Patterson and Martin Dugard

 

James Patterson is known for his page-turning novels, but occasionally he brings his literary prowess to the world of nonfiction. Explore one of the oldest unsolved mysteries through the lens of Howard Carter’s arduous discovery of the pharaoh’s hidden tomb. It may be true, but the story still has all the intrigue, passion, and betrayal of the best James Patterson thrillers.

For anyone who needs to take a break

For those interested in exploring faith in fiction

Woman of God
by James Patterson with Maxine Paetro

 

This is a fictional thriller about a woman who may, or may not, become the next Pope. The main character, Brigid, is an incredible woman whose faith has never come easily to her. All this is set against the backdrop of a Sudanese civil war, drug dens, high-powered lawyers, Boston churches, and an evolving Catholic church.

For fans of The Terminator‘s Sarah Connor

Humans, Bow Down
by James Patterson and Emily Raymond

 

Let’s get real—who is not a fan of Sarah Connor? In a world where the robots have just won the Great War, Six is a warrior woman with nothing left to lose. Six and her partner-in-crime, Dubs, are the only thing standing in between humanity and their permanent destruction. To do so, they must put their trust in the unlikeliest of allies.

For those who enjoy a little science with their thrills

Zoo
by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge

 

Biologist Jackson Oz has been trying to warn the world about his theory of the coming human-animal conflict, to no avail. With violent animal attacks on the rise, he may be too late to stop the impending catastrophe.

For the warm-hearted reader

Two from the Heart
by James Patterson with Frank Costantini, Emily Raymond, and Brian Sitts

 

Two stories about the power of stories. One is about a woman who has fallen on hard times and takes to the road to ask both strangers and friends one question: What’s your best story? The second is about a tech billionaire who hires a novelist to write a different life for him to live, which one of his tech staff and his hardworking assistant will bring to reality.

For the true crime junkies

Filthy Rich
by James Patterson with John Connolly and Tim Malloy

 

This is the true story of Jeffrey Epstein, a man who amassed incredible wealth in the financial sector and fell from grace due to his taste in young girls. This book explores all sides of the case, including the girls employed in Epstein’s home, the cops investigating the charges, as well as Epstein himself.

Tirzah Price is a librarian, YA writer, and lover of cold weather and knitwear. She holds an MFA in Writing for Children Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and is a contributor to Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @tirzahprice.

If you buy something through our links, Hachette Book Group may earn an affiliate commission.

