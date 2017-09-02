Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Literary Fiction Spotlight

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

Winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction

Theo Decker is only a young teen when an explosion in an art museum claims the life of his mother and leaves him accidentally in possession of the Dutch masterpiece, "The Goldfinch." With his father absent from his life, Theo is taken in by a wealthy family, but it is his connection to the small painting that reminds him of his mother that helps him through his heartache and eventually guides him into a life in the arts as an antique dealer. Moving from the Upper West Side to Las Vegas as Theo attempts to navigate the dangerous underworld of art, The Goldfinch is itself a masterpiece, a Dickensian tale of love, loss, and friendship told with a brilliance and poise only Donna Tartt can deliver.

Literary Fiction Spotlight

The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton

Winner of the 2013 Man Booker Prize 

It’s New Zealand, 1866: Twelve men are having a tense meeting at the Crown Hotel when they are interrupted by Walter Moody, a prospective gold digger. As the night wears on and each of the men weaves his tale, Moody is drawn into a complex narrative revolving around a coveted prostitute, the country’s gold rush, and the world of shipping. Catton uses her characters' astrological signs to dictate their behaviors, which adds a layer of enchantment to the book. Part-atmospheric mystery, part-richly plotted page-turner, The Luminaries is a momentous achievement with a unique take on historical fiction that simply shines.

Imagine Me Gone by Adam Haslett

Longlisted for the 2016 National Book Award for Fiction

Finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

Told in alternating points of view over several decades, Imagine Me Gone is a searing portrait of family and faith in the shadow of mental illness. Margaret and John lead a life of privilege, reaping the benefits of John’s work as a venture capitalist and raising three bright, talented children. But John’s depression seems to have been passed down to their eldest son, Michael, and the family must decide how to deal with his increasingly erratic existence. Adam Haslett’s compassion for his characters shines through in this devastating yet illuminating story of compassion and loss, which is sure to resonate with readers everywhere.

Spotlight on History

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi

Winner of the 2016 National Book Award for Nonfiction

Stamped from the Beginning is a necessary dissection of the history of racism, which dispels the idea that we are living in a post-racial America and, through extensive research, explains how slavery and racism came into existence. Using the life stories of five famous American intellectuals, Ibram X. Kendi shines an analytical light on the roots of racism and slavery, making it clear that they were carefully planned and implemented, and traces the evolution of racism and anti-racists from Aristotle and Cotton Mather up through Angela Davis and Black Lives Matter.

Spotlight On History

Hamilton: The Revolution by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Fans of the Hamilton musical will love this electrifying account of how the “ten dollar Founding Father” became the subject of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s history-making musical. Illustrated throughout with fantastic color and black-and-white photos, it details how the spark of an idea grew into the hip-hop musical sensation of Broadway and includes exclusive peeks at Miranda’s notes and emails, appearances by Questlove, Barack Obama, Stephen Sondheim, the original cast, and more. An inspiration to anyone with a big idea, this is the perfect book for theater lovers, history fans, dreamers, and Peggys.

Memoir Spotlight

The Light of the World by Elizabeth Alexander

Winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Letters

Poet and essayist Alexander’s writing has always been deeply moving and personal, but now she turns an introspective eye toward a very difficult event: the sudden death of her husband. Left alone to raise their two teenage sons, Alexander sought comfort in family, friends, and art as she revisited events from their marriage and struggled to keep her faith in the face of unimaginable loss. Told in elegant and lyrical prose, The Light of the World is a blessing, not only a memoir of grief and recovery, but a source of inspiration for anyone experiencing difficult times.

Memoir Spotlight

When We Rise by Cleve Jones

2017 LAMBDA Literary Award Winner 

Cleve Jones arrived in San Francisco in the middle of the sexual revolution and quickly became involved in the campaign to elect Harvey Milk, the city’s first openly gay politician. Moved to continue Milk’s work after his assassination, Jones began his own remarkable life in politics, becoming a spokesperson for the gay community, helping found the San Francisco AIDS Foundation the AIDS quilt project, and more. Told with warmth and humor, When We Rise is the story of a remarkable life lived with compassion and bravery in the face of hate and adversity.

Spotlight On The Obelisk Gate by N. K. Jemisin

Winner of the 2017 Hugo Award for Best Novel

N. K. Jemisin, returns to her Broken Earth trilogy with a sequel of dark secrets and ancient mysteries. Picking up where The Fifth Season left off, The Obelisk Gate opens as Essun continues the search for her daughter Nassun, and their land, The Stillness, recovers from yet another catastrophic climate event. Will mother and daughter be reunited before the world is ruined forever? Jemisin’s intricate world-building skills and magnificent storytelling steal the show as she takes readers on another fantastic ride.

Radiant Child by Javaka Steptoe

Winner of the 2017 Caldecott Medal

Winner of the 2017 Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award 

Javaka Steptoe introduces young readers to Jean-Michael Basquiat, the renowned NYC artist who took the art world by storm in the 1980s. With a vibrant style reminiscent of Basquiat himself, Radiant Child details the young life of a boy who saw beauty and inspiration in the everyday, who would grow up to be one of the most widely recognized artists in the world. Children will come away inspired by Basquiat’s young life, with a greater appreciation of beauty outside of the ordinary.