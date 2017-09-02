Winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction
Theo Decker is only a young teen when an explosion in an art museum claims the life of his mother and leaves him accidentally in possession of the Dutch masterpiece, "The Goldfinch." With his father absent from his life, Theo is taken in by a wealthy family, but it is his connection to the small painting that reminds him of his mother that helps him through his heartache and eventually guides him into a life in the arts as an antique dealer. Moving from the Upper West Side to Las Vegas as Theo attempts to navigate the dangerous underworld of art, The Goldfinch is itself a masterpiece, a Dickensian tale of love, loss, and friendship told with a brilliance and poise only Donna Tartt can deliver.