More from Joyce Meyer
Internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer draws on her own history of abuse to show women how Christ's redeeming love heals emotional wounds and brings joy to life. Can a woman who has been deeply hurt by life's circumstances be healed, heart and soul? If she has been wounded by…
Put your faith into practice on a daily basis and grasp the practical truths of God's Word with this in-depth commentary on James from Internationally renowned Bible teacher.James has so much to say about living a powerful and effective life in Christ. The book addresses a variety of topics important…
Internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer provides a close study and commentary on Ephesians, emphasizing the importance of living in Christ and putting your relationship with God first.Paul's letter to the Ephesians is a well-loved book of the Bible that teaches some of the most important lessons of faith: who…
Revised and Expanded EditionGod has created you to be confident, bold, and free-free to be yourself, free from the need to compare yourself to others, and free to step into His destiny for your life.Based on her #1 New York Times bestseller The Confident Woman, Joyce Meyer taps into concerns…
Meeting the demands of your busy life may leave little time for you to focus on maintaining your personal well-being. But it is important to remember that each part of you-mind, body, and emotions-serves a purpose in God's exciting plan for your future. Embracing a healthier lifestyle will help you…
In her dynamic new devotional, TRUSTING GOD DAY BY DAY, international speaker and New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer provides you with powerful "starting points" for every day of the year. Each day's devotion is filled with practical advice and help from Joyce along with life-changing promises from God's…
In celebration of selling 3 million copies, FaithWords published a special updated edition of BATTLEFIELD OF THE MIND. Worry, doubt, confusion, depression, anger and feelings of condemnation: all these are attacks on the mind. If readers suffer from negative thoughts, they can take heart! Joyce Meyer has helped millions win…
You may say that you love your family, your spouse, your church, or the Lord. You may also express love for more temporal things like a good cup of coffee, your home, or a nice dinner at your favorite restaurant. But it is rarer to truly say "I love my…
#1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer's popular study Bible; with practical commentaries, articles, and features that will help you live out your faith, is now available in the New Amplified Version.In the decade since its original publication, THE EVERYDAY LIFE BIBLE has sold 1.1 million copies, taking its…
100 Inspirational Quotes from Beloved Bible Teacher Joyce Meyer, and the Life-Changing Scriptures Behind ThemThose who know and love Joyce Meyer often say it's her straightforward, tell-it-like-it-is approach to teaching the Bible that resonates with them so strongly. For more than forty years now, God has given Joyce the ability…