Your Forever Love

B: "hi"? I never thought we would ever see each other or talk again . Then you messaged me on FB and my heart skipped several beats. After over 40 years, it has all come back and we now know what we mean to each other. Our love never died but we are both unavailable. Maybe someday if it is the Lords plan, we may be free to be together. Until then, we will take whatever time together we can get, even if we just talk. Remember, we have unfinished "business!" I know i am the love of your life as you are mine. I love you truly and deeply. Your Forever Love
Dear Jeff,

I was 16 when you told me you love me. I was to young to under Stand the real meaning of love. It took me so e Time to realise, i loved you too. It was too late. I'm so Sorry for that! I spent all these years with my thoughts coming back to you, over and over again. When we finally met last year, i thought maybe it could Work out just now... I felt my heart beating quickly, while sittibg next to you, taking and having a drink. I wish it had Worked out... Clearly it haven't. You are forever in my heart, whenever you are Ready, i will be too. Love Michelle
M,

You know how I love you, how I would love to have a family with you, how I would like to marry you. It’s so good staying with you...talking about different things, laughing about everything...thinking and imagining to travel to somewhere...even we knowing that would be impossible... Impossible? We traveled to Vegas! We went out! We said that we were in a honeymoon! We kissed on the airplane. We drove for a lot, a lot and a lot of hours. We took pictures together. We did the best kiss ever. I would love to write here every moments, but I prefer to invite you to sit in the afternoon.
A

You had such a light in you. So much life, with so much to teach us. You still teach me something everyday. I wish you had more time to spend here on this earth and that you could have seen what life had to offer. You touched everyone and everything you came in contact with. We love you and miss you. You will always be a light in my life. E
Dear R,

I hope that our love becomes stronger than it has ever been. We have lived our lives together now for 20 years. I never thought I would have married my high school sweet heart. We have had our many ups and downs and somehow have managed to make it through the very rough times together. You are my rock, my best friend, my love. I hope you know that. You and our family are what keep me going even when I'm fighting myself. You are an amazing father and husband. 20 years sometimes feels like a life time but I would love to have 20 more with you. Love you always and forever. J
Have faith

You saved me more than you could ever know.My whole life I have searched for happiness.I have ran away to other countries looking for something not really knowing what.This turned me into a person that was destroying me.After making so many bad decisions I ended up in prison which ironically was the beginning of setting me free and finding happiness. For four years I prayed and dreamed of you not even knowing who you were. I changed my life and as my reward God blessed me with you. Have faith your darkest days are preparing you to appreciate the great ones.AK JD
Long(Ed) Distance Relationship

 I was 17 when we met. I went back home after High School and his sister had a bar/ restaurant. I knew he drank a lot but it didn't bother me. He was older than me so he is old fashioned about everything. If my bra strap was twisted, he'd fix it. He was attentive. Before I came back home in the states, he was my boyfriend. 2yrs later I broke it off. I knew he couldn't stop drinking. I got married to someone else after 3 kids, we got divorce. He has his own 3 kids as well with someone else. 18 yrs later he found me on Facebook and said he had been looking for me.
amor

Sou grata demais a Deus por ter colocado você em minha vida V. Você chegou num momento tão difícil, e meu ajudou muito.. O casamento não tem sido nada fácil devido as nossas brigas por bobeiras, mas quero dizer que te amo demais. Você é o meu amigo, meu companheiro, meu protetor. Não somos e nem seremos o melhor casal, mas sei que somos perfeitos um para o outro. Desejo que todos os leitores um dia encontrem alguém com quem possam compartilhar esse amor lindo. Essa cumplicidade.
Serei sempre sua H.A.

Ah como eu queria poder voltar naquele dia e lhe dizer o quanto eu ainda o amava. Como me arrependo. Eu o amava tanto, você foi o meu primeiro amor e eu nunca o esquecerei, nem as nossas brincadeiras, nem de quando fazíamos amor, ou de quando você disse que me amava. Foi a melhor declaração de amor que já tive em toda minha vida. Se eu não tivesse sido orgulhosa, talvez hoje ainda estivéssemos juntos e você ainda estaria aqui conosco. Sei que nunca amarei alguém como eu o amei, também sei que nunca vou me perdoar por não ter falado com você naquele dia. Serei sempre sua H.A. Com amor sua S.C
Dear author, Nicholas Sparks

 Good afternoon all. I am so thrilled to write this letter to you who is my favorite author. I am Mongolia where is located in the center, Asia. Actually, right now I have been learning in English , so I can't write whole my thought and expression. I want to tell you who is a really wonderful author in the entire world. My first book was Dear John then was Safe Haven. Also, I am reading The best of me. From now on , i will be reading your novels Your books are a really really good one . I do love reading it . Sincerely, Suugii
Patience is our friend, time our enemy

You say we have the greatest love story never written. So young.Time separated us.Watchful, my heart ached when I heard you went to Iraq.I began running.Running to hide the tears from my family.Running from regret.Years later tragedy reconnected us,tragic it still couldn’t reunite us.Our lives and letters are much different now.Kept letters once of innocence, then passion, are now respectful letters of our faith,our hope,our love.Our sacrificial love.Patience is our friend, time our enemy. Vice versa?On my run today,I noticed new etchings on our carving, you were in town.I still pinky promise.
Always yours.

Descobri o que era o AMOR este ano. Já uma mulher adulta, com quase 30 anos e nunca tinha sentido o que era o maior sentimento que a humanidade pode pode ter. Parece loucura, não é ? Já me apaixonei no passado, tive relações duradouras mas nunca estive assim. Apaixonada de verdade. Aquela paixão que parece que não vai mudar nunca. Que vai sempre estar lá. Quando penso nele é assim que fico. Feliz. Com um sorriso gigante. Sei que vou ama-lo para sempre. Independentemente se ficarmos juntos ou não. Sonho com o dia que os meus medos de perde-lo desapareçam, mas eu sei que não vão. Always yours.
Love,

So many counterfeits of you there are. I'm convinced only few people in there life truly encounter you... I don't believe real love is tainted. I don't believe real love is fleeting. I don't believe love is ever wrong. We get impatient for love grasping at straws. I believe love finds us when we least expect it. We can pray for it we should pray for it. Prayer cleanses our hearts to recieve it. Love also grows it doesn't fade. Love lasts till death. Don't give up on love. Wait my friend. Don't accept whats false for what is true.
Dear Dad,

It’s been almost eight years since you have passed and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. I wish you were alive to see how your influence has made a difference. You have a grandson a granddaughter and another grandchild on the way. Your name lives on and every dream you had for your family is being fulfilled. Thank you for being my example on how to be a loving husband, a caring father l, and a faithful friend. I am about to start my doctoral program and because I carry your name We will be Dr. H. I love you and miss you. I’ll see you again some day. Your son
gratitude and love

I never searched for anyone, yet life has presented me with “obstacles” that I somehow did not realize until I was on the roller coaster of emotions. I’m stuck between believing failure will help me grow and fearing success/happiness. My son (13) means everything to me. Albeit, life’s journey can be challenging at times when balancing a career and (single) motherhood. My biggest failure, thus far, as a mother is that I haven’t been able to buy a house. Happiness/peace are what I want most, but feel they may not be written in the stars for me. Sending gratitude and love to all!
Dear Dave,

I heard a very special message last night. The condensed version is that the three most important words in a relationship are not "I love you," but, "I need you." I need you in my life. I need your strength, your moral support, your sense of humor (dry, though that may be!). I need your quirkly love of collecting the items that most people would walk past, and consider unimportant. I need the man who declares, "I bought this for a bachelor. I didn't expect to have that change, at this point of my life." You, in all you do, live up to the "I need you" in my life. Yours, D
THINK ABOUT THIS,

WHAT IF WE MADE OUR OWN CHARTS BEFORE WE ARE BORN, WHAT WE WHAT TO LEARN, WHO WE MEET, WHO WE LOVE, MARRY, HOW MANY CHILDREN WE HAVE, OUR HEALTH PROBLEM, HOW OLD AND HOW WE DIE . I AM BELIEVER THAT WE RUN INTO KINDRED SPIRIT ALL THE TIME, SOME HAVE MORE PULL OF OUR SOUL THEN OTHERS, THAT THERE ARE HEALERS, THOSE WHO ARE ABLE TO SEE AND HEAR SPIRIT. THERE IS LOVE THAT CAN LAST A LIFE TIME OF PASSION. SO AS YOU TAKE YOUR LIFE JOURNEY STOP AND BREATH , THE GREATEST GIFT YOU CAN GIVE YOUR SELF IS THE LOVE OF GOD AND THE LOVE OF SELF.
Dear AC,

I still remember that day in the fall when I saw you. I remember your shirt of many colors and your smile. I remember catching you glimpsing at me and you saw me doing the same. I knew at that moment you were Special. Fast forward to colder weather and starting to talk to you more when our schedules at work allowed it. Your wisdom and love for your job and helping people instantly made me fall in love with you. You were what I wanted for my bad days all of my tomorrows. I regret that we’re strangers. You will Forever be my always. I wish one day we can pick up where we left off. -B
Eternity at the least

I knew the moment I met you at 16, I'd always loved you..I knew then I'd love you forever, and I have. A quarter century plus with know contact and it took fifteen minutes to realize everything...every Feeling and expression was exactly as we'd left it. A love a hundred lifetimes only produces once. We left this world for a short time, We laughed, we touched, we danced and we loved. Re entry into our regular lives was brutal, Timing never was our friend. I've always loved you and I will love you forever, Eternity at the least. I had the time of my life Brown Eyes, fighting dragons with you
Frank,

I am so sorry that I hurt you. I truly wanted you to be my forever happily ever after. I loved you then and I still love you now. I wish we could turn back time and not get lost in yesterday's world. Instead see each other for who we are, and have more time for each other and do things together. So many days and nights I felt so alone and lost. Many nights I just needed you to hold me and desire me. You were my everything and now my world is different. I still miss you and wish I could go back to that moment before I left and hear you say, don't go, stay, I love you and need you.
