My Dearest

Brandon, Maliyah, Gianna, Natalia, Julissa, and Brayden. May you forever know the love I have for you. I would travel to the ends of the Earth for you. My Hope's in life that you will love so deeply and blindly that you allow your heart to search for truth and light. True love and heart break will be inevitable but remember as long as you are alive you have the ability to love with your whole heart. My love for you will never die and you are forever my greatest accomplishments. Love, MOM
Opa,

I am writing this w/ tears in my eyes After everything you've been through, losing parents during war, see your sister leave, being treated badly, living the last years of your life in a wheelchair, I just so much hope that you are in a better place. After everything you've done for all of us - you deserve it. I went to the US '17-'18 to see the place your sister lived and tell you about it. I keep thinking you waited for me to return home and tell you until you were ready to go. But I missed one whole year with you. I love you endlessly, I miss you so much, it hurts with Every Breath.
My darling A,

You will never truly know how I feel about you, about how I wish that our timing was better, about how I wish things could be different. Two years ago you walked into my life and I was instantly drawn to you - there was a connection there that I have never felt before. I still feel that way every day that I’m with you. In a perfect world there would be no wife and no other half - there would only be us. Too many hearts will be broken if what we have continues - many of those hearts don’t deserve and don’t ask for this life. I don’t want this to end but I think it must.
Dear D,

When you told me that you no longer wanted to talk to me, I was devastated. I still do not know what I did to offend you. I remember asking, at the time, if you would tell me so I could apologize. I also wanted to know so I would know how not to behave in the future. At this point, nearly 20 years later, I want you to know that I forgive you. I forgive you for breaking up our friendship, and I forgive you for not giving me the opportunity to make it right. I hope, after all this time, that you have forgiven me for whatever it is that I did. And I miss you! Love, C
To the one who got away

18 years later and I still can't get you out of my mind. Tried to end the friendship but couldn't let you go. For some reason you still belong in my life. You've always been there for me and I feel calmer when I'm with you. You wrap your arms around me and I feel like nothing else matters in the world. Hoping one day that just like in Every Breath we will have our time. You will have my heart forever and always! I love you B!!
Love is worth taking risks

Six long years I spent with my husband. Lived and learned. Got my heart broken and felt used. I’m slowly learning that it was a blessing in disguise. I met my current boyfriend through my now ex-husband. I’m falling in love more and more everyday. Sometimes it’s worth the risk to see where you end up. Love is worth taking risks for. I’m so glad my marriage turned into a disaster because at the end of the day, it gave me my two kids and it taught me how to truly love.
To my children:

Life had little meaning before you, You are the sunshine for my soul. You brighten everyday with your words and funny dances. You’ll never know how your unconditional love for me has changed my heart and soul. You’ve woven yourselves so deep in my heart and saying “I love you” doesn’t even begin to describe how much I do love you. For years, years, we tried for you. Thru heartache and pain we struggled. I still have trouble believing you are mine. I will love you, with all I have, forever. Darlings, the stars shine for you. Love, Mom.
We danced

I met you on my darkest night. We never spoke a word but we danced. The night we spent on the bridge dancing after that was embedded in my heart forever. I waited a year for you to remember that feeling. You’re with me now and I can’t wait for our life to begin. You’ve given me hope after it had been taken away. You’re everywhere I want to be.
Dear IT person

My intentions were only friendly toward you. Somehow your feelings toward me were different. While I ran from you insisted. What you did little by little got me. Still my situation did not allowed me to get closer. I am sorry for the pain. I wish you well if you move on. I will be happy if you are alive and happy. If you don’t move on and if my situation change I will hope you would try again. When I hear the song watching for comets, I think of you. I hope I will see you again. Night
Dear Dave,

We met for a reason but it wasn't the right time to be together. I just wanted you to know it was hard to say good bye to you. I miss you and think about you every day. We are meant to meet again but fate is a place and time .
My Knight

I knew the first time I saw you that we would be one. Never in a million years would I have imagined the journey life would deal to us. But you stayed true to me and I you. I did not think I would see the light of day without the hope seeing you every other weekend guarded like the prisoner I became. You centered me day after day, yet many miles away. I longed for our phone calls albeit brief. You were my knight. Who else would take hold and raise my daughter when you didn’t have to. Everyone watched to see how we would unravel. We broke the chains that bound me together.
To the one I love, but can not marry

Life with you has been so wonderful. You taught me love, care and what’s it like to be selfless always. 4yrs with you were amazing. it’s sad that we can’t be together. But our love will stay in our hearts for now and forever. IMTF (In My Thoughts Forever)
My Forever Person

It has been almost 4 years since my old life was ripped from me. I now have been living my life as what seems like inside a strangers body. It is crazy how a trip down the stairs can almost end your life. This new me is hard to deal with. Anger, resentment, total devastation, depression and anxiety are all part of my daily feelings. I never would think anyone could love this new me but here you are. Every single day you continue to love me, support me and push me thru the toughest of times. I am so happy that you are my forever person. Thank you for not giving up on me like I did to me.
Thank your mistakes

As crazy and hard as that sounds, you should thank them everyday. Just like the dirt underneath the pavement of a highway, mistakes remind you of the hard road taken by others in order to make a smoother road for you and others. Mistakes are an under appreciated teacher, that we all have to interact with at some point in our lives. It can teach us great lessons, if we are willing to listen. Though if we choose not to, it’s a patient teacher willing to teach us the course again. So take a moment and thank your mistake today, it’ll save you a lesson tomorrow. Sincerely
Dear Kindred Spirit,

Who and whom you meet in life is not by accident. Our lives are meant to connect to people who think like us - have the same compassion and qualities. We are connected in not only our spirit but our inner thoughts - our many needs - our wants and our kindness that we share with others. We can choose whom we wish to be our soulmate but that has already been determined for us. We are blessed in many ways cause of our friendship with our kindred spirits whom are not only here for one day but are heartfelt and are in our lives forever. LOVE AND THANKS
A decade of lies in deceit

His love was like something out of a dream, the beginning was so perfect, I felt like I was the only women in the world whom felt that I could never love another like the way I loved him,, in than cane the lies.. even after the years that passed on I kept going back because I didn’t think I deserved any better, in than.. that faithful day came where I knew if I didn’t move in,, my heart would be so shattered to where I would never move on again.. even though I was I love with him after a decade passed, I knew it was time to move on.... in I’m glad I did..
Dear Anyone,

I am very lonely. I have been hurt. I am older now, and I am close to giving up on the chance of finding someone to love me. I am in my 40's, I have never been kissed, never even held a hand of someone I cared for, and have managed to learn to live a life of solitude. Why did you not take a chance? Why when people showed interest in you did you run? Why do you think you are not good enough? Why did you think that you would not be a good father? God can take the ashes and the broken pieces of life and make something beautiful with them. I am asking Him right now.
Dear readers

I’ve had a hard life, but Who hasn’t right. Sometimes think don’t work out they way we want it to, and the people that we like don’t like us back. It’s okay though because there is your queen ought there and your her king. It’s just the matter of living and waiting.
I'll always be hers

I am 31. I have never been on a date. Never held hands. Never really had hope. Then, one day this girl I worked with gave me hope. We got along. When the days were at their worst, I was the only one able to make her smile again. Seemed the least I could do because everyday I got to see her was better than the day before. We used to text everyday. We told each other we liked each other. I asked her out. No date ever happened though. I have no hope anymore. I want to scream her name out here but I dont think I'm allowed to. Even if I have to wait til the end of time, I'll always be hers.
Nicholas Sparks,

in your book, The Rescue, you wrote that in the 40.s some schools in NC had one big classroom with students of different ages, a one room school house. I started school in 1932 and we had 7 rooms in our school separated by age, Love Memorial School in Lincoln County. It was a small country school. we had bathrooms inside
