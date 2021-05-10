Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Sizzling Summer Reads

Read your way across the world this summer with the year’s hottest new reads.

Part of Your World

Part of Your World

A refreshingly modern fairy tale and instant New York Times bestseller that Love Hypothesis author Ali Hazelwood hails as "an uplifting, feel-good, romantic read."  After a wild…

Buy the Book

Six Days in Rome

Six Days in Rome

In this decadent, deeply evocative novel, a young artist travels to Rome to heal a broken heart, where she confronts loneliness and intimacy, rage and…

Buy the Book

Half-Blown Rose

Half-Blown Rose

An irresistible story of a woman remaking her life after her husband’s betrayal leads to a year of travel, art, and passion in Paris, from…

Buy the Book

These Impossible Things

These Impossible Things

In this “salacious, incisive, and unapologetically Muslim” (Blair Imani, activist and bestselling author of Read This to Get Smarter) novel, three best friends navigate love,…

Buy the Book

Seven Days in June

Seven Days in June

The instant New York Times bestseller and Reese Witherspoon book club pick is "a heady combination of book love and between-the-sheets love.” (Ruth Ware)“Tia Williams’s book…

Buy the Book

Always Be My Duchess

Always Be My Duchess

A Cosmopolitan Best Romance of 2022  Pretty Woman meets the Bridgertons in this witty, vivacious historical take on 90s romcoms by USA Today bestselling author Amalie Howard. Lord Lysander…

Buy the Book

Sister Friends Forever

Sister Friends Forever

This emotional novel from a New York Times bestselling author follows four lifelong friends as each faces a crisis in family, love, and forgiveness.  Serena, Michelle, Kenya,…

Buy the Book

Download Enhanced Book Club Kits

Half-Blown Rose Book Kit

Six Days In Rome Book Kit